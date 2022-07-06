ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds United sign Tyler Adams from Red Bull Leipzig on a five-year deal, with a £21m deal for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra edging closer... as boss Jesse Marsch continues to rebuild his squad

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Leeds United have signed Tyler Adams from Red Bull Leipzig on a five-year contract in a £20million deal and Luis Sinisterra will follow from Feyenoord for £21m following his medical last night.

The 23-year-old midfielder is seen as the successor to Kalvin Phillips, who joined Premier League champions Manchester City for around £45m on Monday.

American Adams, who has spent the last four season at Leipzig, helped the club reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2020 before they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKyZz_0gWyqN0o00
Leeds have signed Tyler Adams from Red Bull Leipzig on a five-year contract in a £20m deal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAHX2_0gWyqN0o00
Luis Sinisterra (pictured) will follow from Feyenoord for £21m following his medical last night

Adams will now be reunited with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who gave him his senior debut in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea aged just 16 when head coach of New York Red Bulls.

He becomes Leeds' fifth summer signing, having already signed forward Brenden Aaronson for £21million and full back Rasmus Kristensen for £14m from Red Bull Salzburg, plus midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich for an initial £10.4m, rising to £14.7m with bonuses.

Midfielder Darko Gyabi, 18, has also joined from Manchester City for £5m, while talismanic midfielder Phillips has moved the other way in a massive £45m deal - which will help to finance other purchases in this transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOoiQ_0gWyqN0o00
Adams will now be reunited with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who gave him his senior debut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFR0M_0gWyqN0o00
The 23-year-old midfielder is seen as the successor to Kalvin Phillips, who joined Man City

Last season's top scorer Raphinha has also been heavily linked with a move away, with Chelsea and Barcelona battling for his signature.

Leeds are also closing in on a deal for Feyenoord winger Sinisterra, who could be seen as a replacement for Raphinha, should he leave Elland Road.

The 23-year-old Colombian, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last campaign for the Dutch side, is a right-footed player who generally plays on the left.

Sinisterra is not the only transfer target still be chased down by Leeds as Marsch continues to rebuild his squad that only just avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTkEE_0gWyqN0o00
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch (pictured) continues to rebuild his squad with new signings

On the outgoings, forward Tyler Roberts is having a medical at Championship side QPR ahead of a loan with a view to a £4.5m permanent deal.

Defender Leif Davis, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, is heading to League One Ipswich for £1m.

Winger Liam McCarron has joined Stoke for an undisclosed fee, while highly rated centre half Charlie Cresswell has moved to Millwall on a season-long loan.

Laurens De Bock and youngsters Josh Galloway, Alfie Hughes, Bobby Kamwa, Lui Bradbury, Joe Littlewood and Mitchell Picksley left Elland Road at the end of their contracts this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko labels Yuki Tsunoda as a 'problem child' and confirms they've hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver... as he says the fiery Japanese star needs to 'keep his emotions in check'

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed that the team have hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who he has labelled a 'problem child'. The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull's sister team, has endured his ups and downs since arriving in Formula One but has become somewhat of a fan favourite for his expletive-laden outbursts on the team radio during races and candid comments about the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag is 'asking for trouble' with his five strict new rules for Man United stars, claims Stuart Pearce... labelling measures 'unpoliceable' as he calls on new boss to allow for 'common sense to play a fair part'

Stuart Pearce has warned Erik ten Hag he is 'asking for trouble' after underlining five new rules he demands his Manchester United players to abide by. The Dutchman was confirmed as United boss in April and is taking charge of his first pre-season at Old Trafford, with his squad due to set off on a tour to Thailand and Australia on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PRE-SEASON ROUND-UP: Leicester City concede two set-piece goals as they slump to defeat against non-league Notts County, Crystal Palace play out nine-goal thriller against Millwall and Aston Villa impress in 4-0 victory over Walsall

Leicester suffered an embarrassing start to their pre-season campaign as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against non-league Notts County, despite scoring first. Defenders Wesley Fofana and Ricardo Pereira both started in defence, but last season's set-piece woes reared their head once again as Brendan Rogers watched his side struggle to defend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in case it disrupts his plans for a free-flowing attack next season... with German boss mindful of his arrival backfiring against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to move for Cristiano Ronaldo in case it blows an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-style hole in his plans for next season. Tuchel, who is in the running to sign PSG's Presnel Kimpembe as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger, has formulated the way he wants to play next season with a flexible forward similar to Jurgen Klopp's great Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Luis Sinisterra
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Liam Mccarron
Person
Jesse Marsch
Daily Mail

Erling's No 9! Haaland takes Gabriel Jesus' old number at Manchester City as the Norwegian forward leans against No.10 trend set by Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane ahead of official unveiling

Erling Haaland has gone back to the future by confirming he’ll wear the No 9 shirt at Manchester City next season. Haaland, who will be unveiled on Sunday in front of thousands of City fans, has chosen to stick with tradition after a period in which the Premier League’s most renowned goal-scorers Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane have worn 10 in tribute to Lionel Messi.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Saudi cash-grabbing golf rebel Ian Poulter suffers humiliation at the Scottish Open after shooting nightmare eight-over-par round - having fought in court just for the right to play and angering his fellow players

Ian Poulter endured a day to forget on Thursday at the Scottish Open - in a week when he won his legal battle to participate in the event following the ban handed to him for signing up to the rebel LIV Golf tour. Englishman Poulter, 46, had a horror first...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Portugal 2-2 Switzerland: Portuguese fight back from two goals down in opening five minutes to claim a draw at Euro 2022 as second-half strikes by Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva cancel out early goals by Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic

Jessica Silva's equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto's side, only at the finals as a result of Russia's expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

He's already moved on! Paul Pogba REFUSES to sign a Manchester United shirt after being mobbed by fans on his arrival in Turin to seal Juventus return after leaving Old Trafford this summer

Paul Pogba wagged his finger and said 'no' after a fan asked him to sign a Manchester United shirt. The midfielder was in Turin for a medical as he finalises a return to Juventus after leaving Old Trafford as a free agent for a second time. The 29-year-old was mobbed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Red Bull Leipzig#Feyenoord#Paris Saint Germain#New York Red Bulls#Red Bull Salzburg
Daily Mail

England must defeat a rebel with a cause when they face Norway in their biggest group stage test at Euro 2022... with former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg back in form and leading the line after fight for equality

There is an intensity about Ada Hegerberg and the Norway team who will present England's biggest group stage challenge of the European Championship when the teams clash in Brighton on Monday. While England have had a card school going — with forward Nikita Parris the one to beat — the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: Fancy hitting the winning runs, Jimmy? Ben Stokes asked talisman Anderson to finish off India in the latest example of how England's new captain is moving his side away from the traditional conventions of Test cricket

One vignette of last week’s scintillating Test victory over India summed up Ben Stokes’ ethos as England captain perfectly. There were still the best part of two dozen runs to score to secure a fourth straight success and no one in the home dressing room at Edgbaston was padded up.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

A record 329 professional footballers 'are under investigation for suspected tax avoidance' as a leading Premier League club is being 'scrutinised by the FA and HMRC for using their sister clubs to make payments to agents'

A record 329 professional footballers are under investigation for suspected tax avoidance, while a Premier League club is being investigated by the FA and HMRC for making offshore payments to agents, according to reports. Premier League stars are among the 329 players being investigated, while some 31 clubs and 91...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo 'took home a SIX-FIGURE bonus payment just days before he told Man United he wants to leave this summer', with Old Trafford insiders 'raising eyebrows at the timing of his decision to look for a way out'

Cristiano Ronaldo took home a 'six figure' bonus payment just days before he told Manchester United that he wanted to leave this summer, according to reports. The Sun claim insiders at the club have revealed that the superstar banked the eye-watering figure as soon as the second year of his contract kicked in last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

England will produce a 'bigger and better performance' says star Ellen White as Lionesses prepare for Norway test knowing victory will take them through to Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Ellen White says England are looking to put on a bigger and better performance against Norway after opening their Euro 2022 campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria. The Lionesses will seal reach the quarter-finals with another victory on Monday but will need an improved display against tougher opposition. Norway...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy