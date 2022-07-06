ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Guitarist Carlos Santana collapses during performance in Michigan

By Domenick Candelieri
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MNzR_0gWypMAI00

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage Tuesday night during a concert in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, the artist's team announced.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carlos Santana’s Wife Speaks Out After His Onstage Collapse

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the rock band Santana has spent the last 58 years entertaining fans and playing some of the top venues around the world. Known for their Latin rock and jazz fusion, the band once went by an entirely different name, Santana Blues Band. Eventually being changed, Santana was always named after its songwriter and guitarist, Carlos Santana. Still playing today, the music icon recently had a health scare when he passed out during a concert. Thankfully, his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, gave an update on the health of her husband.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Popculture

Carlos Santana's Scary Stage Collapse Cause Revealed

Carlos Santana's wife, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, shared an update on her husband's condition following the rock icon's scare on-stage collapse Tuesday night. Santana, 74, was diagnosed with "heat exhaustion and dehydration," Cindy wrote on Instagram, assuring fans he will be well soon. The "Oye Como Va" guitarist passed out while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and was forced to postpone a Pennsylvania show scheduled for Wednesday night.
CLARKSTON, MI
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Concert#Dehydration
Daily Mail

Not so slick! Home Improvement star Tim Allen's $500,000 boat LEAKED 30 gallons of fuel into Lake Michigan and shut down marina over July Fourth weekend

Tim Allen, 69, is on the hook to pay for the cleanup of a Michigan marina after his 54-foot yacht spilled over two dozen gallons of fuel into harbor waters. The Home Improvement actor - and longtime voice of the popular 'Pure Michigan' travel commercials - closed down the Northport Marina on Lake Michigan over the Fourth of July holiday as staff cleared the harbor of about 30 gallons of diesel that leaked from his yacht.
NORTHPORT, MI
US News and World Report

Guitarist Carlos Santana Passes Out on Stage During U.S. Concert

LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage at a U.S. concert on Tuesday night after he was overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration. The Grammy Award winner, 74, was performing at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan when the incident happened. A statement on his website said he was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston medical centre for observation and was doing well.
CLARKSTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHON2

Best brewery in Hawaii announces last day of business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following years of permit delays and COVID-19 restrictions, Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. announced they will be shutting their doors on Saturday, Aug. 20. Located in Chinatown, the brewery was recently named best in Hawaii by Yelp. Owner-brewer Darren Garvey said the past five years have...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy