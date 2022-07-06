New plans to improve Austin Bluffs Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Austin Bluffs Open Space is getting a facelift thanks to a new management plan that was approved by the city in June. For hikers who frequent the trails, this is good news.

Lisa Smith walks her dog at Austin Bluffs Open Space often.

"I do between this trail here and the one at the other parking lot," said Smith.

Smith says she's noticed some of the trails have started to deteriorate.

"A lot of them are pretty washed away or are difficult to maneuver," said Smith.

The Austin Bluffs Open Space Master Plan will create four and a half miles of new construction, three miles of improvements to exciting trails, and close some of the unsustainable trails.

"Historically, the property has been used socially as a free for all, if you will, so part of our opportunity with the master plan is to go in there and identify what trails need to be closed, kept, and improved," said David Deitemeyer, the senior landscape architect with the Department of Park, Recreation, and Cultural Services.

Deitemeyer says the new plan will also help with water quality improvement and animal habitats. There will also be a clearer path for people to get up to the main attraction, Pulpit Rock.

"The historic use of it has been a free for all on how to get to the top of the rock," said Deitemeyer.

The first phase of the project will cost $225,000 with funding coming from the Trails and Open Space Program.

Hikers and bikers will start to see equipment and crews on site, but the trails will stay open. The first phase of construction is set to be wrapped up in the fall. The other phases will start when funding is available. The master plan has development ideas over the next 10-15 years.

