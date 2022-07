Remember that rig you drove to high school? The heater might have been on the fritz and the check engine light may have been stuck on permanently. But those vehicles held so many memories. For a couple of members of the Laurel High School Class of 1982, they don’t have to daydream about their high school rigs because they’re parked in their garages. Ed Melcher and Jeff Alsberg kept the vehicles they bought as teenagers and drove to LHS. They happily showed them off over the Fourth of July weekend during the All-Class Car Show in the school parking lot.

