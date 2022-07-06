ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano Residents Look for Ways to Stay Cool in Triple-Digit Heat

By Katy Blakey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a forecasted heat index of 105, people rushed to get inside Plano’s Oak Point Rec Center on Wednesday. “I’m already sweating and I’ve only been walking for 2 minutes, so yeah – it’s pretty hot,”...

