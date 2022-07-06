Plano Residents Look for Ways to Stay Cool in Triple-Digit Heat

Curry Pizza House serves pizza, wings and salad according to its website. (Courtesy Isabel Baer) California-based pizza brand Curry Pizza House is opening its first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Frisco. First-time franchisee Parneet Kaur is opening the restaurant with her husband, Gurpreet Kochar. The couple moved to Texas from California and couldn’t find any pizza joints that combined Italian and Indian ingredients like Curry Pizza House did, according to Kochar. The Frisco location is slated to open in mid-August, and the couple has plans to open more locations in the future. The restaurant is located at 5353 Independence Parkway, Ste. 105, Frisco. www.currypizzahouse.com.
