Best Bets, July 7-13

Stunning Mid-Century Modern home in the highly desirable historic neighborhood of Paradise Palms. With a peaked “accordion” roof, a breezeway & a centerpiece of a fireplace, this model 12a was designed by famous architects Palmer & Krisel - many of their MCM homes are in Palm Springs/SoCal. Located ON the Las Vegas National Golf Course with 2 primary bedrooms - both with ensuite bathrooms - & 1 is a separate SUITE WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE! Fully remodeled inside & outside, bright as can be with ample closet space, mature landscaping & new fencing to keep those golf balls out of your yard! Entertain in the gorgeous brick-laid yard next to the pool with one of the greenest views in Vegas! Pool recently resurfaced with new plumbing, decking & equipment. Workshop on the side for all of you woodworkers, car enthusiasts & pottery buffs! This vintage home is a piece of history!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO