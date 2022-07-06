ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Best Bets, July 7-13

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 29, 2022 - 4:19 pm. 1 AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY: Celebrate Independence Day with a daylong celebration. Festivities for the 74th annual Damboree begin at 7 a.m. Monday in Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St., with a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. A parade through downtown begins at...

