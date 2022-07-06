ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Ex-Texas chief deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A former East Texas chief deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating a prisoner’s civil rights by using excessive force on him, according to court...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Jailed This Week On Felony Warrants

At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Caught Trying To Conceal Bag Of Pills In His Pants

7 Arrested This Week on Controlled Substance And Related Charges. Among the 7 men arrested this week on controlled substance and related charges was a Sulphur Springs man caught trying to conceal a bag with 86 Oxycodone pills in his pants and found to be wanted by Tarrant County authorities on a murder charge, three wanted men, and a Lone Oak man caught near a school with methamphetamine, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Man Sentenced For Murdering Grandfather, Woman

Upshur County sent3enced an Upshur County man to life in prison after pleading guilty to a double murder. A grand jury indicted 21-year-old Nichlous Cole Williams of East Mountain for killing his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley in February of 2021. It happened after Williams and Gibson got into a fight while watching the Superbowl. Williams then chased Mosely into a bedroom and fatally shot her.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler mother pleads guilty in driving death of child

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman pleaded guilty to the death of her four-year-old son killed when ejected from a vehicle in a 2021 wreck. Guadalupe Brito Bahena was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide. “I’m very sorry for your...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former VZ County Deputy Due In Federal Court

A former Van Zandt County Chief Deputy who had local charges of hitting a handcuffed prisoner dropped because of a pre-trial intervention agreement will have to face charges in federal court in Tyler today. They expect Steven Craig Shelton to plead guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law. As a part of the intervention contract, Shelton permanently surrendered his peace officer’s license.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler man describes escaping deadly apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A fire destroyed apartment homes in Tyler early Friday morning. One of the residents tells their story of how they escaped. “This was scary it was terrifying like my life was at risk the other residents their life were at risk,” said Rhett Kenyon. Five tenants...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Traveling evangelist guilty of scamming East Texas church

SMITH COUNTY — A Smith County jury convicted Livingstone Zitha, 52, South Africa, for felony theft from a local church. Zitha was charged with scamming a Tyler area church into providing love offerings of several thousand dollars for his ministry. Smith County prosecutors resented evidence that Zitha claimed to pastor a 5000 member church in Johannesburg, South Africa and that he ran a large orphanage. According to Zitha’s promotional materials, a donation of $250 would allow his ministry to feed a child for one year. While Zitha was described as a captivating personality and dynamic preacher, none of the money he raised ever made it to any ministry. Church members testified that they became suspicious of Zitha after he stayed with the church for two months and was having an increasingly hard time giving precise details about the ministry.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Woman killed in Harrison Co. house fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Fire Marshal confirms a woman died in a house fire south of Marshall Friday afternoon. Harrison Co. Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch says a neighbor reported the fire on Lonnie Williams Road just before 3 p.m. Multiple Harrison County emergency services districts responded to the blaze, which spread to nearby woods.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in Fourth of July crash near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a crash on the Fourth of July almost half a mile west of Lindale, according to DPS. A DPS report says that 37-year-old Esperanza H. Guillen was driving a 2019 Zhejiang Tao Tao EVO 50, travelling south on CR 4191, while a 2003 Buick Century […]
LINDALE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Longview, TX Police Make Arrest In Shooting Death

If you watch the TV show "The First 48" the show begins by telling the viewer that when an homicide happens, police have a greater chance of solving their case if they can get a lead on the suspect within the first 48 hours after the crime occurs. Longview Police are reporting that it took them a little longer than 48 hours to apprehend their suspect in a murder case but they arrested their suspect less than 24 hours after going public with the news.
LONGVIEW, TX

