ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Owner finds dog after 8-year search: ‘We never stopped looking’

By Michael Hudak
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - In dog years, it’s a reunion that took more than 50 years. When it comes to human years, it took eight years and five months. “I just want to tell him I’m so sorry that I didn’t find him,” Betsy Dehaan...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

MISSING DOG REUNITED WITH FORMER FLORIDA RESIDENT AFTER EIGHT YEARS!

Betsy DeHaan adopted a pitbull named Harley from a domestic animal service in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2013, and a year later, he disappeared. "We searched and cruised and looked and put up posters and sent out the wanted, missing pet and just never stopped looking for him," DeHaan told WINK-TV. A few years later the DeHaan family moved to Missouri, never expecting to hear about Harley again. But Angie Bray, a volunteer at a Lee County animal rescue center, said she was contacted recently by a family who spotted a brown pitbull wandering loose in a Fort Myers neighborhood. Bray took the dog to a veterinarian, where its chip was able to identify him and his owners. DeHaan drove about 1,200 miles to be reunited with Harley. "He's still the same great snuggler he always was," she said in a comment on the sheriff's office Facebook post.
FORT MYERS, FL
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Woman reunites with missing dog after 8 years

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Video from WINK via CNN) — A missing dog has been reunited with his family after eight years. The family says their dog, Harley was only a few years old when he went missing in Lee County, Florida, from their house in February 2014. “I turned...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputy saves infants life

A Lee County Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after learning a 3-month-old infant was not breathing. Deputy Wilson arrived and found the infant named Wylder, turning blue, not breathing, and without a pulse. Immediately taking control of the situation, Deputy Wilson began chest compressions until...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Pets & Animals
Lee County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
County
Lee County, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Experiences During A Perfect 5 Days In Fort Myers, Florida

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. With a historic downtown whose vibrancy grows by the day and its...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Missing Pet
WINKNEWS.com

A taste of Key West in Southwest Florida

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, a taste of Key West has made its way to Southwest Florida. You can get a taste of Key West without the drive at the Sea Monkey Tavern and Grill in downtown Naples. You can learn more about the Sea Monkey Tavern and Grill...
KEY WEST, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Hit-and-run leaves bicyclist with serious injuries

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with his bicycle. Around 6:07 a.m. on Saturday, the bicyclist was riding east on Arthur Avenue near the edge of the road. Behind the bicyclist, a car was also traveling east on the same road.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

LCSO warns against text scam

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced people have been receiving texts from a random phone number giving a discount link to buy LCSO shirts. In reality, these texts have nothing to do with LCSO. In a Facebook post, LCSO reminded people:. “The Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 vehicle burglary suspects seen in a south Fort Myers Best Buy

Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of going to a south Fort Myers Best Buy to use credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary in Vanderbilt Beach on Friday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man and the woman seen in security footage from the Best Buy at 5019 S. Cleveland Ave. are suspected of a vehicle burglary in Vanderbilt Beach. Numerous credit cards stolen from the vehicle were then used at that Best Buy.
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy