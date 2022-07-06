ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert remains belong to missing teen

By Editorials
 3 days ago

The human remains found in the desert near Boulder City have been identified as a Boulder City teenager who went missing in June 2016. The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that the remains were Julion Jacoby Armand Jasinski, but said the manner and cause of his death were...

