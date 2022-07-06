Desert remains belong to missing teen

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a body has been recovered at Lake Mead near where a Boulder City woman was reported missing last week. Lake Mead officials say the body was located Tuesday near the Boulder Islands and recovered Wednesday. A 22-year-old woman known as “Lily” was reported missing June 30 after officials received an emergency call about a man and woman who weren’t wearing life jacket and fell off a jet ski. Authorities say the man was rescued from the water, but the woman didn’t resurface. They say the body was located with a remotely operated vehicle by National Park Service rangers and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the Clark County medical examiner.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO