Rebel Offensive Lineman Jordan Rhodes Enters Portal as Graduate Transfer

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Rivals was the first to report the move on Wednesday afternoon.

Rhodes appeared in 12 games for the Rebels in the 2021 season, and the Fairburn, Ga., native will now take his talents elsewhere.

While in high school, Rhodes was a versatile athlete, playing multiple positions on the field. He was the longest-standing commitment for the Gamecocks in the recruiting class of 2021, and he sat out spring practice with a leg injury. He helped Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) go 14-0 in his senior season and capture its second straight 7A state championship in 2020.

He was also a track standout who ran 6.93 in the 60 and 10.76 in the 100-meter dash.

The Rebels are coming off their first 10-win regular season in program history, complete with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.

