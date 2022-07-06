ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rebel Offensive Lineman Jordan Rhodes Enters Portal as Graduate Transfer

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpmMg_0gWymRry00

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Rivals was the first to report the move on Wednesday afternoon.

Rhodes appeared in 12 games for the Rebels in the 2021 season, and the Fairburn, Ga., native will now take his talents elsewhere.

While in high school, Rhodes was a versatile athlete, playing multiple positions on the field. He was the longest-standing commitment for the Gamecocks in the recruiting class of 2021, and he sat out spring practice with a leg injury. He helped Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) go 14-0 in his senior season and capture its second straight 7A state championship in 2020.

He was also a track standout who ran 6.93 in the 60 and 10.76 in the 100-meter dash.

The Rebels are coming off their first 10-win regular season in program history, complete with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Defending National Champs slept on in 2023 way-to-early season predictions

The Ole Miss baseball team is just two weeks removed from capping off an improbable postseason run in Omaha with the program's first National Championship. With next season not even in sight yet, the D1Baseball.com staff put out their way-to-early predictions for the eight teams they expect to go to the College World Series.
OMAHA, NE
The Grove Report

Patrick Willis on Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: 'I Think They're Going To Do Really Well'

Patrick Willis is all aboard the Lane Train where the Ole Miss Rebels are concerned. Willis was at Ole Miss from 2003-2006 with his only bowl appearance coming in his freshman season when Eli Manning helped lead the Rebels to a 10-3 record and win in the Cotton Bowl. Even though the last three seasons of Willis' career weren't the best for the Rebels on the field, he has been cemented as one of the best to ever wear the red and blue, and he had a productive NFL career after his time in Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Gets Commitment from Rashaud Marshall

Ole Miss men’s basketball program picks up commitment out of Rashaud Marshall on Thursday, as a part of the 2023 class for coach Kermit Davis and staff. Marshall selected Ole Miss over Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Missouri Tulsa, Kanas and Florida State. He shared his decision on social media...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Ole Miss makes the top 4 with four-star edge rusher Neeo Avery

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) edger rusher Neeo Avery has released the final four schools he is considering and Ole Miss has made the cut. Avery will make a final decision between Ole Miss, Maryland, Kentucky and Oregon. The 6-5 and 230-pound edge rusher made the announcement via social...
OXFORD, MS
The Grove Report

Baylor Commitment York to Take Ole Miss Official Visit

Taurean York is one of the most recent Ole Miss Rebel football recruiting targets nationally in the class of 2023. The Temple (Texas) High School linebacker has upped his profile of late, earning several offers since committing to Baylor back in February. The Rebels jumped in last month, and have...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Rhodes
247Sports

Ole Miss climbs in ESPN FPI preseason predictions

We are counting down the days until the start of college football next month. Now that the landscape is more settled following spring practice and the transfer portal movement, ESPN made a summer update to their Football Power Index to give fans an idea of how the 2022 season could unfold.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Mike Bianco receives yet another Coach of the Year honor from D1Baseball

Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco has received yet another Coach of the Year honor, this one coming from D1Baseball. This is Bianco's third Coach of the Year honor among major college baseball media outlets, adding to honors from Collegiate Baseball and ABCA. The Rebels finished the season with...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rebel#American Football#College Football#Graduate Transfer#Rebels#Gamecocks#Thompson High School
WREG

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Oxford: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Oxford, Mississippi

If you’re looking for a culinary treat, Oxford, Mississippi is the town for you. This city is home to several restaurants with James Beard Award-nominated chefs and several other top-rated establishments. In fact, Oxford has been honored with two James Beard Award-winning chefs. In fact, the city’s top chef, John Currence, won the 2009 James Beard Award for “Best Chef – South.” And many of his chefs, including his sous chefs, have also received nominations.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
styleblueprint.com

Refuel at Mississippi’s 12 “Gas Station Gourmet” Hotspots

We understand that elevated fuel costs can make a trip to the gas station a painful experience. But on some visits, you might just find something else inside the station to dull the pain a bit — great food! While the wall of jerky and the robotic brisket-ordering system at Buc-ee’s (a gas station complex that can be seen from the International Space Station) might be impressive, we prefer smaller, down-home service stations when we’re hunting for tasty food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Link

First African-Amrican senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo retires

Embra flanked by wife Rosia (left) and Polly and Joe Bailey (right), FUMC members. On Sunday, June 26, First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Tupelo, Mississippi recognized the retirement of Rev. Dr. Embra K. Jackson, Jr., ordained elder serving as senior pastor. It was a bittersweet time for Jackson, who came to FUMC Tupelo on July 17, 2019 as its first African-American pastor, marking one of its more notable historical moments in 150 years.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy