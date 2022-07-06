The Perilous Blind Spots of Notions of Cultural Competence
Notions of "cultural competence" emphasize learning differences between groups and overlook the structures that keep the dominant group in power. Merely studying "cultural differences" underscores between-group differences over "within-group" differences. For healthcare providers, understanding cultural differences isn't enough; they must understand power dynamics and uneven resource distribution. Despite being...www.psychologytoday.com
Comments / 1