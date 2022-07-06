ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Man from Normal killed in crash after police chase

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a car crash following a police chase last month.

Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jordan Cason. She determined that Cason died from blunt force injuries caused by his SUV striking a power pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Officers said that at 1:25 a.m. on June 24, they saw Cason’s SUV drive through two red lights on Market Street and hit another car that was stopped at the intersection of Market and Lee Streets. Cason’s did not stop after the crash; the driver of the other car was not hurt.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Cason refused to stop. Officers ended the chase at the intersection of Oak and Mulberry Street; Cason’s SUV was last seen continuing north on Oak Street at Locust Street.

Minutes later, Dispatch received a call of a car on fire at Locust and White Oak Road. Officers arrived on the scene and found the SUV they had been chasing earlier had crashed into a power pole and was engulfed in flames. They also heard popping sounds and explosions coming from inside.

Bloomington firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, but Cason did not survive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We are saddened by this traffic accident. Our condolences go out to the driver’s family and friends,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. “As outdoor temperatures increase, so will the users of the highway system, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcycles. Please be mindful and alert of these changes in activities. Be alert, watch your speed, and eliminate distractions. The Bloomington Police Department needs everyone to do their part to help us reach our goal of reducing crashes by 10% this year.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team. Criminal Investigation Division and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

WCIA

WCIA

