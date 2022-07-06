ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Mayor of Gary’s cousin among 3 killed in July 4 block party

By Alonzo Small
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDY9d_0gWym0Mq00

GARY, Ind. — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says his male cousin was killed by gunfire during a Fourth of July block party in Northwestern Indiana that left three people dead and seven wounded.

“My family joined too many others when we lost a family member to gun violence,” Prince said of his 26-year-old cousin Marquise Hall.

Gary mayor introduces ‘Wallace Broadnax ordinance’ to enhance security at businesses

“Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss,” Prince added. “Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we’re also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to needless violence, including young people gunned down before they even reach adulthood. I never stop thinking about the victims and their families and the incredible losses these senseless deaths leave.”

Police said the shooting occurred just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Missouri Street.

Arriving officers found Hall, 25-year-old Laurence Mangum of Merriville, and 20-year-old Ashanti Brown of Olympia Fields, Illinois unresponsive.

All three sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Public safety remains my top priority,” Prince said. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent and reduce gun violence, including investing in anti-violence initiatives that focus on violence intervention and violence prevention for our younger residents.”

Details remain limited on what may have led to the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: 3 shot to death at block party in Gary

Anyone with information should contact the Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRTV

Gary mayor: Cousin was among 3 people fatally shot at party

GARY — Gary’s mayor says his family is “heartbroken” by the news that a relative was among three people fatally shot during a July Fourth block party in the northwestern Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday that his cousin, 26-year-old Marquise Hall of Lafayette, was...
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
State
Illinois State
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The 35-year-old was found lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face after midnight in the 800 block of East 80th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Five-Count Felony Indictment Against Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras –

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras is facing a five-count grand jury felony indictment after having been arrested on Father’s Day and charged with aggravated DUI and operating while license revoked, with further investigations revealing had two previous DUI convictions and two previous convictions of driving on a revoked license.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Block Party#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

4 people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men and a woman were shot and wounded in a drive-by Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A crowd of people was gathered around 9:44 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up and people inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot inside Bronzeville home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded inside a Bronzeville home Friday morning on Chicago's South Side. The 23-year-old was inside a residence around 11:25 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 600 block of East 38th Place, police said. He was taken to the University of...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 53, shot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot Friday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 53-year-old was sitting outside around 6:23 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him twice in the body in the 7300 block of North Clark Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy