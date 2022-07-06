Mayor of Gary’s cousin among 3 killed in July 4 block party

GARY, Ind. — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says his male cousin was killed by gunfire during a Fourth of July block party in Northwestern Indiana that left three people dead and seven wounded.

“My family joined too many others when we lost a family member to gun violence,” Prince said of his 26-year-old cousin Marquise Hall.

“Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss,” Prince added. “Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we’re also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to needless violence, including young people gunned down before they even reach adulthood. I never stop thinking about the victims and their families and the incredible losses these senseless deaths leave.”

Police said the shooting occurred just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Missouri Street.

Arriving officers found Hall, 25-year-old Laurence Mangum of Merriville, and 20-year-old Ashanti Brown of Olympia Fields, Illinois unresponsive.

All three sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Public safety remains my top priority,” Prince said. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent and reduce gun violence, including investing in anti-violence initiatives that focus on violence intervention and violence prevention for our younger residents.”

Details remain limited on what may have led to the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: 3 shot to death at block party in Gary

Anyone with information should contact the Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.