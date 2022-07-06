ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

Fairfield Township Board takes first step to boot trustee from office

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120Uhb_0gWylyq200

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' four-year term in office might be coming to an abrupt end before the fall arrives.

The township board introduced the resolution Wednesday to remove Coles as trustee, a position she was elected to in 2018.

The Journal & Courier emailed Coles on Wednesday afternoon asking her for comment about the resolution and the removal process. The J&C also spoke will Coles before the meeting Wednesday, asking if she had any comments about the resolution or meeting.

She did not respond to the email and did not comment about the meeting.

Coles' attorney, Alexandra Hawkins, however, spoke out during the meeting defending Coles.

“We have received your resolution, and it is based on lies," Hawkins said. “We are of the position that there is no violation.”

Hawkins said that Coles had to be unresponsive to requests to inspect public records since July 1, 2022 — the day the new law went into effect.

“So as of July 1, 2022, what violation is there?” Hawkins asked.

Board Secretary Rocky Hession noted that his previous requests to inspect banking and checking accounts is still unfulfilled, indicating that Coles has had six days since the law started to be responsive to those requests.

“There are no requests after July 1, 2022," Hawkins said. “The bill is not retroactive. The bill starts July 1, 2022.

“Violations start July 1, 2022," Hawkins said. “You cannot use what is in that resolution against her, per the law.”

Fairfield Township employee Dan Donahoe spoke out during the meeting, asking, “This close to the election, aren’t you just going to ride this out?”

Mary Finnegan, a Fairfield Township resident, said, “Under most circumstances, I might agree … ride it out.

"But we can’t because from what I’m seeing," Finnegan said. "First of all, communications are broken down. There is no communication.

“There is obviously incomplete work here, so accountability with the taxpayers is not being done.”

Coles has spent three years ignoring township board members request to inspect public records while running up credit card charges of more than $113,259 in three years — compared to $34,768.01 charged between 2011 and 2018 by former Trustee Julie Roush.

The Journal & Courier remains in litigation to inspect all of the credit card statements and receipts. An April 29 court order forced Coles to produce some of the credit card statements, but there were items blacked out.

Hawkins claimed that Coles was allowed to make redactions on the statements.

Some Fairfield Township residents took exception with redacting financial statements that are supposed to be open for public inspection.

Fairfield Township Board member Monica Casanova asked, “Why is it until the pressure from this new law that Trustee Coles is now feeling obligated to provide information that has been requested so long ago?"

Hawkins said it is irrelevant why she's complying now and declined to comment more because of the Journal & Courier's litigation.

Casanova defeated Coles in the May primary to be the Democratic Party's candidate for Fairfield Township trustee on the November ballot.

"I'd rather just move with the resolution as is," Casanova said after the meeting.

April O'Brien, the Republican candidate for Fairfield Township trustee, said the board needed to do its due diligence and get the information about Coles' administration out to the public.

Wednesday's resolution is the first of four steps to boot Coles from office.

The board must adopt the resolution for her removal using Indiana's new law, which will voted on in another meeting at least 10 days after Wednesday's meeting, Hession said.

That meeting will be 5:30 p.m. July 27 at the Tippecanoe County Library.

If approved, the resolution goes to the Tippecanoe County Commissioners and Council. If approved there, the resolution goes to Tippecanoe Circuit Court, where Judge Sean Persin will determine if Coles' removal is merited.

If Coles is removed, the Democratic Party will caucus to appoint a trustee to fill Coles' remaining term, which expires at the end of December.

Legislators created the law in response to the township administrations headed by Democrats Coles and Jennifer Teising, the former Wabash Township trustee who is now convicted of theft from the taxpayers.

The resolution presented by the three Democrats on the board cites Coles' failure to manage all township property interests, failure to keep township records open for public inspection, failure to receive and pay out township funds and failure to examine and settle all accounts and demands chargeable against the township.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Fairfield Township Board takes first step to boot trustee from office

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casscountyonline.com

Indiana Department of Education accepting applications through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 for grant to support educator pipeline

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced that applications are now open for the Attract, Prepare, Retain (APR) Grant. This grant is available for Indiana’s schools and community partners to support local initiatives to attract and retain educators in school buildings across the state. “Like most...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Indiana Attorney General Celebrates Second Victory In Indiana Laws Protecting Unborn Life & Women’s Health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Press Release): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is celebrating a second victory since Dobbs decision in upholding Indiana laws protecting unborn life and women’s health. The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday vacated judgments invalidating several Indiana laws protecting unborn children and the health of their mothers, handing the Office of the Attorney General and all Hoosiers yet another victory in the fight for life.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield Township, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Lafayette, IN
Government
City
Tippecanoe, IN
Fairfield Township, IN
Government
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Lafayette, IN
WIBC.com

Mears Doubles Down On Pledge Not To Enforce State Laws Restricting Abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County prosecutor is doubling down on his stance that he will not enforce any state laws that restrict access to abortion in Indianapolis. At a pro-choice rally in downtown Indianapolis, Mears also further explained the reasoning behind his decision ahead of the state legislature’s special session in a little over two weeks, in which they are expected to pass new abortion laws in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbaa.org

New Indiana law requires public comment at school board meetings

A new Indiana law went into effect at the start of the month that requires school boards to have a public comment period at all public meetings. Under the new law, public comment must be allowed at public meetings regardless of whether it is a regular, special or emergency meeting. The only school board meetings that don’t require public comments are executive sessions, which are closed to the public and the media.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Democrats#Politics State#Fairfield Township Board#The Journal Courier#J C
WOWO News

Study Committee Set To Review Indiana HIV Laws

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana legislators will meet this fall to study for the first time the state’s laws concerning HIV. Current scientific knowledge has resulted in existing laws being outdated, according to critics. In a letter earlier this year to Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, a group of lawmakers wrote that states – including Indiana – “enacted HIV-specific criminal laws based on the perception of HIV at the time.” After legislators called the initial HIV epidemic “a time of fear and stigma” things could change as early as next year as Huston assigned the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code to review the laws governing HIV. The review will include “provisions related to biting, spitting, donating organs and donating blood.”
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Serious crash on State Road 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY -- Ind. A serious crash has taken place in the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road located in western St. Joseph County. Patrol officers are on the scene and we are being told there is a serious injury from crash. Westbound traffic on SR 2...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WANE 15

Southern Indiana woman arrested in animal cruelty case

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman was arrested after officials say deceased, malnourished, and distressed dogs were found in her care. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Animal Control were sent to a house on Mooring Road on July 9 for an animal welfare check.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Polarbear

Indiana Governor proposes second round of $225 taxpayer payments

Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices. As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Elderly man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes

INDIANA DUNES, Indiana - An elderly man died after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes Park on Sunday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Kirshnaraju Rudraraju, 72, had gone underwater and not come up around 10:30 a.m. A state park lifeguard was notified, and Indiana Conservation Officers, Porter Fire Department, Porter Police and Porter County EMS responded.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

One injured saving children from morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A person was severely injured saving a child from a early morning house fire in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, a passerby called 911 to report a house fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on Union Street. The same person ran into the building and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy