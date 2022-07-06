Georgia Guidestones in Elberton demolished after explosion. What to know about the monument

Almost as mysterious as its origins, the Georgia Guidestones monument in Elbert County was the target of a bombing on Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently seeking information as to why the incident occurred and who is responsible.

Here's what to know about the monument following the explosion.

What happened to the Georgia Guidestones?

A bomb was set off in a rural area north of Elberton, according to the GBI.

The impact of the bombing caused one of the 19-foot slabs of granite at the Georgia Guidestones to shatter but did not completely destroy the monument, according to an Athens Banner-Herald report.

A GBI agent at the scene said the explosion left the remaining stones too unstable. A backhoe toppled what remained of the Guidestones, an Athens Banner-Herald report said.

What is the Georgia Guidestones?

Unveiled in March 1980, the Georgia Guidestones is comprised of six astronomically aligned slabs of granite rising 19 feet, 3 inches, according to a recent Augusta Chronicle story.

The slabs of blue granite weigh more than 42,000 pounds, one center stone and a capstone positioned in an "X" pattern, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

The monument sits on a 5-acre plot of land in a rural area near the South Carolina border in Elbert County, about seven miles north of Elberton.

The monument also has often been compared to England's famous Stonehenge.

Where did the Georgia Guidestones come from?

The history of the Georgia Guidestones dates back to 1979 when a man using the name "R.C. Christian" approached the Elberton Granite Finishing Co. with plans for four vertical granite stones standing nearly 20 feet tall, each to be inscribed with the same 10 precepts for humanity, carved in eight languages, according to a 2015 Athens Banner-Herald story.

What is written on the Georgia Guidestones?

A message consisting of a set of 10 guidelines, or principles, is engraved on the Georgia Guidestones in eight different languages: English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese and Russian.

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity.

Unite humanity with a living new language.

Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason.

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

Balance personal rights with social duties.

Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite.

Be not a cancer on the earth - Leave room for nature - Leave room for nature.

Athens Banner-Herald reporter Wayne Ford contributed to this report.