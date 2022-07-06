Positive outcome in case of missing indigenous woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Earlier this year, Queen City News looked inside “We Are Resilient,” a podcast focusing on missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Of the many episodes that have chronicled unreported or underreported cases, one of the involved a cousin of one of the hosts. Sheyahshe Littledave is the cousin of Brittaney Littledave, who went missing last year.

After ten months, Brittaney Littledave was found safe over the July 4th weekend.

“I felt this immense relief,” said Sheyahshe Littledave, who emphasized her cousin’s journey is not over. “Once these women are found, there’s a lot of things that they need to get re-acclimated to life.”

Littledave, along with co-hosts Maggie Jackson and Ahli-sha Stephens, often report on cases that have different outcomes but still deserve a spotlight.

“That’s somebody’s family member,” said Stephens, adding that the news about Brittaney Littledave is “a victory, for sure.”

There is a fear among the hosts that the cases they cover could get more complicated after a Supreme Court ruling last week, which said that crimes committed on tribal land by non-Native Americans would be subject to state jurisdiction.

The “We Are Resilient” podcast cases often deal with domestic violence. Studies show that most of those crimes committed on Native American women often involve non-Native American people.

“Adding the states onto that could be damning for a lot of these cases,” said Jackson. “This ruling also gives states the right to change the law on tribal land without tribal influence or direction.”

The recent developments have not stopped a mission for the hosts, who said the last week had given them resolve to educate and inform

“We share so many stories with open-endings, there’s no conclusion, there’s no answers, there’s no justice, and for this success story–it gives us that push to keep going,” said Stephens.

