ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army eases tattoo policy

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr4sB_0gWykizr00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Seven years after last changing its tattoo restrictions, the Army has relaxed its policy again.

Soldiers can now have tattoos on their hands, back of their ears and back of their necks, according to a new directive signed on Thursday, June 23.

Only one hand tattoo that doesn’t exceed one inch in length; one tattoo no larger than two inches on the back of their neck; and one, inch-long tattoo behind each ear is allowed. Soldiers can now also have tattoos between their fingers as long as they can’t be seen when their fingers are closed.

Before this policy update, recruits who had tattoos in these areas had to file waiver exceptions and sometimes wait weeks before they could be processed into service, according to a press release. Through May this year, Army recruiters filed more than 650 waivers.

The waivers, which can take up to 14 days, impact the recruiting process because potential recruits who had tattoos in restricted areas could have decided to enlist in another military branch, according to Sgt. Maj. Ashleigh Sykes, a uniform policy sergeant major, who added that the Navy and the Marines have less restrictive tattoo policies.

Tattoos still may not contain any offensive, extremist or hateful words or images.

The last directive, in 2015, removed limits on the number of tattoos soldiers could have on their legs and arms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
Navy Times

Navy fires submarine Scranton’s commanding officer

The commanding officer of the fast-attack submarine Scranton was fired Wednesday, after eight months on the job, for reasons the Navy has not disclosed. In a brief statement Friday, the Navy said Cmdr. Seth Rumler was relieved “due to loss of confidence in his ability to command.”. Asked in...
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
MilitaryTimes

Stryker power problem uncovered in test of US Army network gear

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army said it identified a power problem associated with new communications and network tools and Stryker combat vehicles during a live-fire exercise in Europe. Soldiers with the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment put Capability Set ‘23 equipment to the test in recent weeks at Grafenwohr...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Army drops high school education waivers after a week

Less than a week after it began, Army Recruiting Command has paused a controversial accessions program that allowed prospective soldiers with high qualification test scores to enlist without a high school diploma or equivalency, according to documents obtained by Army Times and an Army official. Command officials sent out an...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Navy#Marines#Nexstar Media Inc
nationalinterest.org

After Sailing to Europe, U.S. Navy Warship Undergoes Repairs in France

Tensions in Europe are at a high, and a U.S. presence on the continent reinforces the United States’ support of European democracies. The USS Kearsarge, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, recently arrived at Brest, France to undergo maintenance and to reinforce and strengthen military-to-military relations with the United States’ oldest ally. The deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to Europe at a time of drastically heightened tensions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Army
BBC

The US army base training Ukrainian fighters

Senior-level Ukrainian officers have been studying in the US state of Kansas, thousands of miles from Russia's invasion and the battlefields of Donbas. Outside the Fort Leavenworth army base, wheat fields are starting to turn. Wide, open prairie land, with softly rolling hills, stretches for miles, and the sky is huge.
MILITARY
Distractify

TikToker Says Military Recruiter Lied to Her to Get Her to Enlist, Sparks Debate

There's a strong argument to be made that being a military recruiter is identical to being a sales representative, but instead of trying to screw someone over on the price of a car or getting them to sign up for an overblown cell phone/internet/cable plan, you're getting them to dedicate four years of active duty (typically) followed by four years of reserve service.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Videos: Air Force A-10s land on, take off from Michigan highway

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs landed on a highway in northern Michigan last week as part of an exercise to train the Michigan Air National Guard’s ability to land, rearm, refuel and redeploy aircraft from makeshift landing zones. The A-10s, flown by the 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing,...
MICHIGAN STATE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force to promote fewer NCOs in bid to rebalance enlisted corps

The Air Force said Thursday it will slow enlisted promotions for the next two years as it tries to spread airmen more evenly across the ranks. The service hopes the move will help resolve some its recent workforce challenges, such as rebuilding institutional knowledge in a young and understaffed maintenance corps.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

What is an EFP? Meaning explained

WARFARE has changed significantly over the past 100 years, including the design of explosives. First discovered in the 1930s, EFPs have been deployed for almost 90 years. But how do they work and where have they been used?. What does EFP mean?. An EFP is an explosively formed penetrator, also...
MILITARY
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy