Natalie Musser selected to play for Ohio/W. Va. All-American Stripes Team next month

Natalie Musser, an eighth grader at Indian Valley and member of Ohio Outlaws National Team, was recently selected to play for Ohio/WVA All-American Stripes Team in Oklahoma City in August.

Musser was recently selected to attend the USA Softball All-American Games as one of 15 members of a team comprised of the best players from the entire states of Ohio and West Virginia.

Her travel team won the three biggest tournaments in the state of Ohio this summer as well as playing very well at some of the biggest national tournaments in the country.

In January, Musser was ranked No. 44 nationally overall and the 18th middle infielder in the entire country through extra innings softball for the 2027 graduating class.