ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Natalie Musser selected to play for Ohio/W. Va. All-American Stripes Team next month

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT4UW_0gWyjWOE00

Natalie Musser, an eighth grader at Indian Valley and member of Ohio Outlaws National Team, was recently selected to play for Ohio/WVA All-American Stripes Team in Oklahoma City in August.

Musser was recently selected to attend the USA Softball All-American Games as one of 15 members of a team comprised of the best players from the entire states of Ohio and West Virginia.

Her travel team won the three biggest tournaments in the state of Ohio this summer as well as playing very well at some of the biggest national tournaments in the country.

In January, Musser was ranked No. 44 nationally overall and the 18th middle infielder in the entire country through extra innings softball for the 2027 graduating class.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Rodriguez unopposed in Aug. 2 special election

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
CELINA, OH
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Columbus to New York

For an epic adventure taking you across several great states, through fascinating cities and towns and exploring America's great history, the road trip from Columbus, Ohio to New York is a real journey through time. The 560-mile road trip from Columbus to New York will take about 10 hours to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
West Virginia State
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered again in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff for all public buildings and grounds in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated. Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 8-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Westerville Music & Arts Festival and Summer Jam West, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Franklinton Fridays: July 8 On the second Friday of each month, the Franklin Arts District welcomes guests to a family-friendly event featuring live performances, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stripes#Usa Softball#Travel Team#All American
iHeartRadio

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
OHIO STATE
cityscenecolumbus.com

Hot air balloon festivals in and around Ohio

Hot air balloon festivals are a magnificent spectacle for all ages. Whether balloons are sent off in the early morning before a festive summer day or light up the skies after dusk, there are many options throughout Ohio annually. Most celebrations include games and activities to keep up the fun going for the whole weekend.
OHIO STATE
fox32chicago.com

Dramatic photos show tree burning from inside after lightning strike in Ohio

RIDGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Lightning from this week’s severe storms struck a large tree in Ohio, creating an eerie-looking result as the tree burned from the inside. Firefighters were called early Tuesday to the tree fire in the rural Ridgeville Township, located about 45 miles southwest of Toledo. The Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the tree, which showed glowing, red-hot flames spiraling up the trunk — while the outer branches appeared green and seemingly unaffected.
OHIO, IL
10TV

COTA prepares for major upgrades to transit system

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority says it’s rolling in a new direction and it’s hoping you get on board. “The concept of higher, faster, more frequent service is an absolute necessity for a modern city,” Joanna Pinkerton said. Pinkerton, COTA’s president and CEO,...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Place To Fish In Ohio

Pack up your tackle box because it's time to go fishing! If you enjoy going out to catch a few fish at a nearby lake, look no further than the best lake to fish at in the whole state. Regardless of if you fish for sport or leisure, there are many spots around this lake that are perfect for reeling in various sized catches.
OHIO STATE
WRAL

Gas pumps failing inspections in Ohio

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Ohio city inspects 8,800 gas pumps a year. More times than not, inspectors find errors to be within the consumer's favors. That means drivers are getting a few cents more of gas per gallon.
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

ODNR to Test Herbicide Treatment to Combat Indian Lake Vegetation

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is taking new steps to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth at Indian Lake. This week, in collaboration with AquaDoc, ODNR will begin a trial application of ProcellaCOR EC, a selective systemic herbicide. While ODNR harvesters have been making headway, ProcellaCOR EC has...
OHIO STATE
WYFF4.com

WATCH: Video shows damage in Ohio following powerful storm, likely tornado

Powerful storms and a likely tornado swept through Goshen, Ohio, leaving widespread damage and two reported injuries. Goshen is about 30 miles outside Cincinnati. Officials in the area have declared a state of emergency. See aerial video of the storms in the video player above. Officials said one resident was...
GOSHEN, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy