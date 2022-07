Some New York seniors can expect a little extra cash through a one-time payment of $200 as rising inflation continues to hit the country. The payments will come from Onondaga County, which saw its legislature unanimously approve the payments at this week’s meeting. Those eligible include seniors who are currently receiving the New York state Enhanced STAR exemption for the 2022-2023 school year, about 27,500 households in the county, according to WRVO.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO