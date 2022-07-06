ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Wappingers' Tyler Adams joins Leeds, signs deal worth nearly $24M

By Staff and wire report
 3 days ago

LEEDS, England – Wappingers Falls’ homegrown soccer star will have a new home this season

Tyler Adams, who turned pro as a teen living with his parents in Dutchess County, signed a five-year contract Wednesday worth as much as 20 million pounds – or $23.8 million – according to reports, to join English Premier League team Leeds. The team did not disclose specifics of the deal.

The move keeps Adams in Europe for the foreseeable future, and reunites him with coach Jesse Marsch, who he first played for as a member of the New York Red Bulls.

It’s the latest step in the 23-year-old’s career, in which he is a mainstay for the U.S. National Team, serving as captain for eight of his 30 matches for Team USA.

On Twitter, Adams wrote, “So happy to be a part of the (Leeds) family! Thank you for all your messages of support. I promise to give my all for you, the fans, and this club! Let’s go!! #MOT

2020: Tyler Adams of Wappingers tallies historic goal for Champions League semi spot

2017: Tyler Adams gets Ketcham graduation, plays for Red Bulls, too

He was transferred from the Red Bulls to RB Leipzig in Germany in 2019, where he reunited with Marsch. Marsch was fired as Leipzig coach last year and went on to join Leeds, who escaped relegation on the last day of the EPL season.

While leaving Leipzig means existing Champions League play, the move may mean more opportunities for the Roy C. Ketcham High School graduate. Adams wasn’t a regular starter for Leipzig last season with 12 of his 24 league appearances coming off the bench.

Adams is perhaps best known in Europe for scoring the winning goal when Leipzig beat Atlético Madrid to reach the Champions League semifinals in the 2019-20 season.

The midfielder doesn't score often, but he's no stranger to big ones. He scored his first international goal for Team USA on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the game-winner in a contest against rival Mexico. He also scored in his first game with the New York Red Bulls senior team in 2015, during a friendly with then-English Premier League champion Chelsea, a match New York won.

Adams arrives in the same week as Leeds sold England midfielder Kalvin Phillips to champion Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O43Fy_0gWyjNgv00

Adams is the third player to sign for Leeds after having previously worked with Marsch. Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson and right-back Rasmus Kristensen arrived earlier this summer from Salzburg, another of Marsch’s former clubs.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Wappingers' Tyler Adams joins Leeds, signs deal worth nearly $24M

