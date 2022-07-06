ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County deputies investigating fatal shooting, one person detained

By Kirsten Fiscus, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 2 days ago

A person is dead and another detained after a fatal shooting in Rutherford County.

Deputies were called to Panther Creek Road about 2 p.m. Wednesday in response to the shooting.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office did not identify the victim.

The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Rutherford County deputies investigating fatal shooting, one person detained

