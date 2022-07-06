ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

Officials identify two men killed in trench collapse in Jarrell

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

The Williamson County sheriff's office has identified two men killed when a trench collapsed in Jarrell on June 28 as 20-year-old Jimmy L. Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez. They were both from Florence. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, officials said, but no further information was released.

Alvarado and Ramirez died after a trench they were digging for a sewer line at a housing subdivision collapsed on them in the 13700 block of Interstate 35 North in Jarrell. The trench was more than 20 feet deep and 2 feet wide, officials said.

Read: Bodies of two men recovered following trench collapse in Jarrell

Witnesses saw the collapse, officials have said. The bodies took 16 hours to find because of the depth of the trench and the soil, officials have said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgjcI_0gWyjLvT00

Alvarado grew up in Jarrell and graduated from Jarrell High School, where he played on the football team, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife, their two children, his parents, his grandparents, a sister and three brothers, the obit said.

An obituary for Vargas Ramirez could not be located on Wednesday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the accident.

The men were working for WBW Development based in Georgetown, according to officials from Williamson County ESD No. 5, which responded to the scene.

The land development company has had no previous OSHA violations, according to the federal government agency's website.

A spokesman for WBW Development did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Officials identify two men killed in trench collapse in Jarrell

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Teen transported to Round Rock hospital following shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after a shooting. The Austin Police Department says it received a call about a shooting in the area of E. Yager Lane and Thompkins Drive in Northeast Austin at 5:18 p.m., however it appears the victim, a teenager, was shot at a different location.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Darien Waldrep dead after a motorcycle crash south of Thorndale (Thorndale, TX)

28-year-old Darien Waldrep dead after a motorcycle crash south of Thorndale (Thorndale, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Darien Waldrep, of Rosebud, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Thursday south of Thorndale. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. on FM 486 near CR 439 [...]
THORNDALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TX
Accidents
City
Florence, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Georgetown, TX
County
Williamson County, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Alvarado, TX
City
Jarrell, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
KWTX

Motorcycle driver killed in crash south of Thorndale

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after a motorcycle driver crashed rounding a curve in the road, the Texas Department of Public safety said. The crash happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m., when a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on FM 486 near CR 439. The curve in the road caused the motorcycle to drive off the roadway and overturn.
THORNDALE, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies in Milam County motorcycle accident

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-486 – near CR-439, south of Thorndale. A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound was unable to turn in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Trench#Accident#Jarrell High School#Wbw Development#Williamson County Esd#Osha
KVUE

1 teen dead, another injured in related shootings outside Pflugerville

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating related shootings that left one teen dead and another injured. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that it received a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in southeastern Williamson County, outside the Pflugerville city limits. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
US105

Killeen, Texas Police Investigating Death of Burn Victim

The Killeen, Texas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with severe burns at a local apartment complex and died as a result of his wounds. Our partners at News 10 report that KPD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road Tuesday, July 5 shortly after 8 PM. When they arrived, officers saw paramedics trying to save the life of a man who appeared to have severe burn wounds. He was taken to Advent Health, where he passed away as a result of those injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Housing
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass on the 183A toll road Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Park. As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place on the 183A overpass near Brushy Creek Road. Crews actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, found the truck on fire under the overpass [...]
CEDAR PARK, TX
KXAN

2 suspects, including teenager, arrested in Austin robbery spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects in a June robbery spree were arrested, one of them being a teenager, the Austin Police Department said. APD said a 17 year old, who was arrested after an interview with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office on June 19, is charged in connection with four aggravated robberies.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy