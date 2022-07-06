The Williamson County sheriff's office has identified two men killed when a trench collapsed in Jarrell on June 28 as 20-year-old Jimmy L. Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez. They were both from Florence. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, officials said, but no further information was released.

Alvarado and Ramirez died after a trench they were digging for a sewer line at a housing subdivision collapsed on them in the 13700 block of Interstate 35 North in Jarrell. The trench was more than 20 feet deep and 2 feet wide, officials said.

Read: Bodies of two men recovered following trench collapse in Jarrell

Witnesses saw the collapse, officials have said. The bodies took 16 hours to find because of the depth of the trench and the soil, officials have said.

Alvarado grew up in Jarrell and graduated from Jarrell High School, where he played on the football team, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife, their two children, his parents, his grandparents, a sister and three brothers, the obit said.

An obituary for Vargas Ramirez could not be located on Wednesday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the accident.

The men were working for WBW Development based in Georgetown, according to officials from Williamson County ESD No. 5, which responded to the scene.

The land development company has had no previous OSHA violations, according to the federal government agency's website.

A spokesman for WBW Development did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Officials identify two men killed in trench collapse in Jarrell