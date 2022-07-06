ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Two UCI teams to participate in Orange County Sustainability Decathlon 2023

uci.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 6, 2022 – Two engineering groups from the University of California, Irvine – one in partnership with Orange Coast Community College and one from the UCI Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering – are among the 18 teams chosen to enter the Orange County Sustainability Decathlon...

news.uci.edu

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations increase in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates continued mounting, and the county logged 19 additional fatalities, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed from 249 on Tuesday to 258 on Wednesday and 277 as of Thursday, while the number...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Northridge, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Irvine, CA
City
Washington, CA
City
Salinas, CA
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
State
Utah State
HeySoCal

Gas price slide continues in LA, Orange counties

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 25th consecutive day and 26th time in 27 days, decreasing 2.7 cents to $6.175. The average price has dropped 28.5 cents over the past 27 days, including 3.4 cents Friday, according to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Irvine’s First Universal Playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park

$2.8 Million in Funding secured for universally inclusive recreational space. Irvine, Calif. – Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris recently secured $2.8 million in funding for the City of Irvine to renovate the playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park, updating the recreational space to a Universal Playground that will meet the need of all residents regardless of ability.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uci#Affordable Housing#Art#Energy Efficiency#Urban Construction
crescentcitytimes.com

French Laundry Part II

A motion to end the State of Emergency will be heard on August 11 in the Orange County Board of Education’s case against Gavin Newsom. Presumably he’ll be back from Montana by then. Shortly after I sent my last post, Newsom’s mountain getaway was uncovered by a CalMatters...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
DOPE Quick Reads

Orange County Fair Speedway Returns to Costa Mesa with Live Entertainment, Turkey Legs, and Classic Fairground Rides

A colorful fair swinging ride.Mary Lynn Strand/Adobe Stock. From July 15th, 2022, through August 14th, 2022, the Orange County Fair welcomes visitors of all ages to come out on Wednesdays through Sundays. Since there's a little something for everyone, fair-goers can enjoy a variety of food choices from Backyard BBQ Village to Kettle Corn Junction. Of course, the usual staples of live entertainment and classic fairground rides are also part of the things to do at the 2022 Orange County (OC) Fair.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

State acquires 6,000-acre ranch in northern LA County for conservation

State officials announced Thursday the acquisition of roughly 6,000 acres of the Hathaway/Temescal Ranch property in northern Los Angeles County, completing the protection of what has been called the largest undeveloped piece of private property in the county. “This is a big deal,” California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
point2homes.com

32 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92618

Welcome home to 32 Hedge Bloom! This open and bright Plan 1, Ivy Tract at the wonderful Woodbury East neighborhood, this move-in ready, unique beauty offers dual master bedrooms, each with full-sized bathrooms. Upper level features a primary suite, a powder room, a great room, a formal dining area, and large kitchen with granite countertops. Lower-level features, another primary suite, a kitchenette, and access to the two-car attached garage. Enjoy Woodbury's resort style amenities that include 14 parks, 7 pools and spas, BBQs, gardens, outdoor fireplace, walking trails, recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, picnic areas, tot lot, playground, fitness room and club house. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center, highly rated Irvine Schools, Jeffrey Open Space Trail and the 5 freeway. Hurry this home won’t last!!!
IRVINE, CA
S. F. Mori

OPAH Seafood Grill Restaurant is in Orange County, California

OPAH Restaurant(Image is author's) OPAH Seafood Grill is a fine dining restaurant located at 26851 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA. They are open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. With the beautiful weather of Orange County, California, they have outdoor seating as well as indoor dining.
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KABC

‘Buy a Tesla’ Buttigieg meets with Mayor ‘Months-waiting-for-Ambassadorship’ Garcetti at LAX

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports are getting federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg walked the grounds of LAX today with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city dignitaries. He pledged money that was approved yesterday as part of the federal infrastructure law. One-billion dollars is earmarked for 85 airports nationwide. LAX will receive 50-million dollars and Long Beach 10-point-six million. The money will augment the cost of upgrades at both airports over the next five years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach OKs Marine Mammal Center expansion, water saving project

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center cleared a critical hurdle Wednesday after six years of planning to expand its Laguna Canyon campus and add a reclamation system that could reduce its annual water usage by at least four million gallons. After 50 years of rescuing and rehabilitating marine mammals along the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy