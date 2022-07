Savannah Marshall’s showdown with American rival Claressa Shields, live on Sky Sports on September 10, will see her career skyrocket, predicts trainer Peter Fury. "I'm very pleased for Savannah, she's worked all her life from being a child, 12 years of age, to be unifying all the belts, and against a top fighter as well, double [Olympic] gold medallist. It's perfect. Stories are made like this," he told Sky Sports.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO