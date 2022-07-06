ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Free COVID-19 testing changes take effect in Garfield County

By John Stroud
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree COVID-19 testing is now less available in Garfield County and limited to a single location in Carbondale, even as case numbers locally rise with spread of the latest subvariants of the virus. As of Tuesday, the only place in the county to get a free PCR State Lab...

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Commissioners objection to CPW affidavit

It’s been nearly a month since the last major shooting competition at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex. General Manager of the complex, Walt Proulx said to KREX in an interview in 2018 when the complex first broke ground, “I envision this becoming the preeminent shooting and education complex in the world.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Midvalley farmer frustrated by land-use feud with Eagle County

A Basalt man who started promoting local food sustainability decades before it became a fad has survived business booms and busts, and a prior devastating fire at his farm, but he is worried that Eagle County’s land-use review process might do him in. Jerome Osentowski founded the Central Rocky...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Carbondale, CO
Government
Garfield County, CO
Health
County
Garfield County, CO
City
Carbondale, CO
Garfield County, CO
Government
Garfield County, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Vail Daily

The Edwards RiverPark site is now up for sale

After a nearly two-year entitlement process — which ended with approval by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners in October 2021 — the land known as Edwards RiverPark has been listed for sale. The nearly 105-acre site was formerly a gravel pit site, but following the October approval,...
EDWARDS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Trio of meetings on tap in midvalley on recreation, development projects

There are three major meetings on tap in the coming days related to recreation or development in the middle Roaring Fork Valley. First up, the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission is scheduled to start hearings on Thursday for the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute’s demonstration farm application. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Eagle County office building and community center adjacent to Crown Mountain Park. One item is scheduled prior to the farm review.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
lamarledger.com

Colorado takes over 106 oil, gas wells after crackdown on companies

State regulators are taking over a combined 106 wells from two oil and gas companies that faced several alleged violations and a total fine of $2.2 million. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted to suspend the fine. But the commission revoked the ability of the companies, 31 Operating and Lasso Oil and Gas, to operate in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stroud
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Xcel Energy transmission lines source of recent Glenwood Springs power outages, city says

Xcel Energy is working to determine a transmission line issue that is believed to have caused numerous power outages in Glenwood Springs, a city news release states. “In Glenwood Springs, the wholesale electricity that we buy is sent to us over Xcel Energy transmission lines which then connect into our system for distribution,” the release states. “While the exact problem has not yet been determined, our information indicates that this is an issue with the Xcel transmission lines and is not a City distribution system issue.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

Ditch the traffic, sit back and relax in a shuttle to Colorado's mountains

Save some gas (and a traffic headache) this weekend by riding Bustang and Pegasus to get away. Details: The two state-run shuttles are offering half-priced tickets though Labor Day weekend. Pegasus, a ride service launched in May whose vans can seat up to 11 people, costs between $3 to $10 for a trip taking off from Union Station. Stops include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The ride departs hourly from Union Station between 6am and 8pm Friday through Sunday, with limited availability Thursdays and Mondays. Roundtrips are available. Bustang's service consists of a much larger shuttle bus, with multiple routes leading to dozens of locations across the state (full list available on their website). A trip from Union Station to Fort Collins costs $5 with the new promotion. Bustang can take you from Denver to Colorado Springs, and all the way out to Grand Junction.What they're saying: Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew said in a release that the half-price promotion was originally intended to run through June, but growing passenger numbers prompted the state to extend the incentive.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

New Entertainment Store Coming to Grand Junction Colorado’s Mall

Hastings Book and Music Store isn't coming back to Grand Junction, but this might be the next best thing. It seems like ages ago, but it was actually six years ago that Hastings vacated the property on North Avenue when its parent company filed for bankruptcy and ultimately closed its 128 book/video/music stores. If you miss Hastings, you should be pretty excited about the latest edition at Mesa Mall.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#Cdc#Rifle Public Health
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Defiance Coaster opens at Glenwood adventure park

Following a brief hairpin ascent, you’re graced with a breathtaking view of the Roaring Fork Valley. And hardly enough time to take it all in. Before you have time to exhale, it’s gone in a woosh. Gravity pulls you down, but it also pulls you in, under and more down than you’ve felt before.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Power knocked out in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The thunderstorm that just rolled across Grand Junction knocked out power to at least 5,000 people. Xcel Energy reports ten separate outages. The largest is in the Clifton with roughly 3,800 customers in the dark. Xcel reports crews are working on the outages and expects...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Glass-domed train offers ‘Rockies to Red Rocks’ trip

UTAH (ABC4) – A luxury, glass-domed train is traveling throughout the Southwest U.S. this summer, journeying between Denver, CO, and Moab, UT with a stop in Glenwood Springs, CO. The route, entitled the “Rockies to Red Rocks” route, is a two-day trip showcasing the natural beauty of the region,...
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KKTV

Highest looping roller coaster in the U.S. to open in Colorado this weekend

GLENWOOD SPRINGS , Colo. (KKTV) - A record-breaking roller coaster is scheduled to open in Colorado this weekend!. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is now home to the highest looping roller coaster in the United States. The ride sits on Iron Mountain at about 7,132 feet above sea level. The coaster is scheduled to open July 9 inside the park located at 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd. in Glenwood Springs.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado tried to protect people who live in mobile home parks. A Gunnison community fell through the cracks.

GUNNISON — For more than 20 years, Hazel Bryant has lived in a trailer park tucked under towering cottonwood trees between a cow pasture and Colorado 135 just north of town. She has worked to make the tiny space around her 1957 trailer homey. On her leased lot, Bryant has lined up rock borders. She has nurtured pansies, hollyhocks, lilacs, irises and even a bit of delicate new grass. The greenery creates a tidy fringe along a home that is partially covered in bare particle board and a construction wrap called Tyvek that is normally hidden beneath siding. Her sons have added an overhanging roof that shades a “Trump 2024” flag nailed to the trailer’s front. An old barnwood fence on a minuscule side yard corrals Bryant’s three feisty dogs.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy