Posey County, IN

Mt. Vernon man sentenced for biting a jail officer

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to prison on July 6 for biting a jail officer in Posey County . William Dallas Reynolds, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Posey County Circuit Court.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and resisting law enforcement, as well as the habitual offender enhancement. He was sentenced by Judge Craig Goedde to seven years in prison.

HPD wants help finding “persistent felony offender”

“Thankfully, no confinement officers or inmates were seriously injured during this incident,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “Our jail officers have an incredibly difficult job as it is. I know Sheriff (Tom) Latham is not going to tolerate this type of behavior in the jail. Thanks to the work of Detective Kyle Reidford and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Georgianne Mastison. Mr. Reynolds was held accountable for his actions.”

Posey County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) ran an investigation into the biting incident that happened on November 1, 2021. Police records show that Reynolds was being housed at the Posey County Jail on an unrelated matter when he began arguing with another inmate.

PCSO said jail officers stepped in to stop the argument and Reynolds became aggressive. When officers tried to restrain Reynolds, he bit an officer in the leg according to PCSO investigators.

Two Evansville men indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges

Police records show Reynolds had previously been convicted in Posey County for DUI, car theft and battery and trespassing. Reynolds will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

