ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Travel Wisconsin: Golf

By Rachel Frye
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a reason why golf’s biggest tournaments like the US Open, Ryder Cup and PGA Championship keep coming back to Wisconsin: for a golf experience of a lifetime. Here’s to an unforgettable day on the greens!. Why golf in Wisconsin?. With more than 500 public courses...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

07-09-22 Reporter’s Notebook w/ Alex Crowe

WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them. Andrea Albers – Reporter/Anchor – TMJ4 News – Andrea joined the show to discuss covering the Highland Park 4th of July Parade Shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Fox11online.com

Alligator's owner comes forward, agrees to send it to sanctuary

MENASHA (WLUK) -- An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says someone claiming to be the owner of the alligator has come forward....
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Park Golf#Wisconsin River#Us Open#Ryder Cup#Golf Digest#Golf Magazine#Lawsonia Links#The Heidel House
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger Nationals brings top talent to town

SLINGER — With summer in full swing in Washington County, there are many things Washington County residents find themselves looking forward to each day. And one of the biggest events of the summer will take place next week. On Tuesday, the 43rd annual WABAM Slinger Nationals will bring racers...
SLINGER, WI
WMIL FM106.1

The Best Fried Chicken In Wisconsin

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wtmj.com

Brewers honor 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb. Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead. His family said his spine was severed and he is paralyzed from the waist down. The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout with the name Roberts and Christian Yelich’s jersey number, 22. Cooper’s family said Friday that he had regained consciousness for the first time since the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Mourners remembered a former synagogue preschool teacher who was among the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade near Chicago, the first of three funerals scheduled for Friday. Synagogue members at North Shore Congregation Israel in Highland Park...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wtmj.com

Former Wisconsin Gov. Thompson endorses Michels in GOP race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is endorsing construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor, after Thompson decided against a running again earlier this year. Thompson’s announcement Friday follows former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Michels last month. Polls show Michels is in a tight primary race with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Thompson says he has known the Michels family for decades and he believes Michels has the experience to “solve tough problems.” The Michels family founded and operates Michels Corp., a Wisconsin-based construction company. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 9.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

Survey: 71% of Wisconsin businesses are expecting a recession within next 12 months

A new survey revealed 71% of Wisconsin businesses believe that the state's economy will enter a recession within the next 12 months. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) recently released its Wisconsin Employer Survey. The survey is conducted twice a year by WMC. WMC said they conducted the survey over the last three weeks of June and the data focused specifically on the economy.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy