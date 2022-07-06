ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Watch: Rickey Smiley Sets It Owt To Atomic Dog At A Wedding On A Yacht & Doesn’t Miss A Beat

By @IndiaMonee
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHSig_0gWyfm8S00

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty


One thing about Rickey Smiley is that anytime Atomic Dog comes on, he’s going to set it owt for the bruhz!

Over the weekend Rickey attended a wedding and the cameraman caught him in action. We all know when Atomic Dog is being played, Rickey will come out of the shadows of anywhere and represent. See him get down and set it off for the men of Omega Psi Phi below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@rickeysmileyofficial)

SEE: Why Some Men Of Omega Psi Phi Weren’t Happy With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

SEE: Justice for Jelani Day: Omega Psi Phi Petition Calls On Feds To Take Over Frat Brother’s Death Investigation

SEE: Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul'[WATCH]

