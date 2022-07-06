ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park has a history of fighting against gun violence

By Steven Graves
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Highland Park mass shooting especially hurtful for locals fighting to end gun violence 02:23

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) -- The Highland Park shooting especially hurt and angered locals fighting for an end to gun violence.

CBS 2's Steven Graves visited a memorial for previous gunshot victims in the tight knit community where locals never expected such an event to hit so close to home.

Just a block from where authorities said a shooter gunned down seven people with an assault-style rifle during the July 4th parade that Jacqueline Von Edelburg's children were walking in is a memorial at Highland Park's The Art Center that already had names of the 21 victims of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"No one, obviously, could have ever predicted that that would come here," she said, adding her children were safe.

Von Edelburg spoke at the art installation's opening back in June. The orange used represents gun violence prevention and the colored strips of fabric symbolize gunshot victims.

And now, Von Edelburg is forced to add more strips for victims in her own town.

"We in Highland Park are speaking collectively in one unified voice that we have had enough," she said.

Highland Park has a history of speaking up on gun reform. Back in 2013, the city instituted an assault rifle ban. Opponents argued most owners use the guns legally.

"It was challenged and we won." said James Lynch, who runs The Art Center.

He hopes this installation he asked to have installed can bring new peace..

"(It's) just sad that it was not only one of our own who did this but how many of us got hurt," he said.

He also hopes the artwork can serve as a call to greater action.

"People say 'What are we going to do on a national level?' I just say 'Do it on a local level,'" he said.

"Sometimes systemic change seems completely impossible," Von Edelburg said. "It doesn't mean we shouldn't be trying to change what we can."

