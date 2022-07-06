ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Chase Stokes’ ‘Outer Banks’ stand-in dead after being hit by two cars

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago

Actor Alexander “AJ” Jennings, who was Chase Stokes’ stand-in on “Outer Banks,” is dead following a hit-and-run involving two cars. He was 22.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release that at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, a pedestrian – later revealed to be Jennings – had been struck while crossing a road in North Charleston, SC. The car fled the scene immediately.

Eyewitnesses told authorities that Jennings was then hit by a second car, which also left the scene. The driver of the second car was located during a traffic stop in downtown Charleston shortly after, the release states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAeDD_0gWyfTJX00
Chase Stokes’ “Outer Banks” stand-in, Alexander “AJ” Jennings, died early Tuesday following a hit-and-run accident.

The actor was then transported to The Medical University of South Carolina, where he died as a result of his injuries. The coroner’s office listed his time of death as 3:13 a.m.

No charges have been filed yet, and the driver of the first vehicle remains at large, police announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ej29M_0gWyfTJX00
Stokes was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m.

Stokes, who portrays John B in the Netflix series, took to his Instagram Story to mourn the loss of his friend.

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does,” he wrote on Wednesday.

“My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teGIQ_0gWyfTJX00
Jennings was Stokes’ stand-in.

The actor said Jennings’ death was “a struggle to say the least.”

“We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people and for that, Thank you AJ,” he wrote. “Fly high angel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6l0s_0gWyfTJX00
The actor, who plays John B, paid tribute to his late stand-in via Instagram.

Kimmie Stewart Casting also paid tribute to the up-and-coming actor.

“AJ was a beautiful, kind soul and a bright light every day on set,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

“He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zEBA_0gWyfTJX00
The Netflix show also stars Madelyn Cline.

The buzzy teen series, which also stars Madelyn Cline, is currently filming its third season in Charleston.

Kimmie Stewart Casting noted that Netflix was offering grief counseling to cast and crew members.

“I am still at a loss of words how this happened & cannot imagine the pain his family is going through,” the agency continued.

“We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly.”

