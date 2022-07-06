ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHEYENNE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TODAY TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014...028 AND 042 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ today to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
LOGAN COUNTY, KS

