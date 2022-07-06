Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TODAY TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014...028 AND 042 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ today to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

LOGAN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO