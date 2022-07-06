Fort Drum soldier from Georgia ID’d as victim of shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Army has identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Syracuse as a 19-year-old soldier from Georgia who was assigned to New York’s Fort Drum.

Pvt. 1st Class Malik S. Shipman, of Fairburn, Georgia, was shot near Onondaga Park in Syracuse shortly before midnight on July Fourth and died at a hospital, a police spokesperson told the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Two cars were hit by gunfire, and bullet casings were found at the scene, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, the spokesperson. Police have not said whether Shipman was targeted or a bystander.

Shipman was a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 642nd Engineer Support Company, according to a written statement released Wednesday by Fort Drum Public Affairs office.

He joined the Army in July 2020 and arrived at Fort Drum in December 2020. It was his first duty station after completing training, the statement said. Shipman had completed the Combat Lifesavers Course and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Lt. Col. Jon-Paul Depreo said in the statement that resources were being made to Shipman’s family and fellow soldiers. Shipman’s “compassion for his fellow soldiers will be missed,” he said.

A vigil was held Tuesday night near the shooting scene. One of Shipman’s friends told the Post-Standard that Shipman would frequently come to Syracuse to attend parties and spend time with friends.