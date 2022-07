KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Looking for a job? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be hosting job fairs on Tuesday, July 12, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at four Maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery County. These job fairs will be an opportunity to reach qualified candidates and fill vacancies for open positions in the Philadelphia region. If you’re looking for a career change or just want to explore your options, make sure you attend one of these job fairs!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO