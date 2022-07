COLUMBIA, S.C. — An excessive heat warning is in effect today for the Midlands from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Heat index values are forecast to climb to dangerously high levels today. Showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a possibility, this could lead to flooding.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO