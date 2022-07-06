ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Harm's way, every day': Fugitive Apprehension Services Team racks up arrests in most dangerous cases

By Jessica Dupnack
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - The Fugitive Apprehension Services Team is a task force zeroing in on thousands of dangerous criminals who've been on the run over the last three years. "They’re going after bad guys every single day and locking them up every single day," said Cmdr. Eric Decker Detroit...

Police arrest Flint homicide suspect after crash into building, foot chase

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old man wanted for a 2020 homicide in Flint was arrested this week after a chase and a crash into a building in Otisville. Michigan State Police say troopers assigned to the Flint Secure Cities Partnership tried to pull over Harold Teed of Birch Run on M-15 near Orchard Street in Otisville around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
Police: Man who killed Detroit officer was suspect in Eastpointe shooting

Eastpointe — Macomb County authorities were pursuing charges against Ehmani Davis in connection with a nonfatal shooting last month in Eastpointe when the 19-year-old pulled the trigger Wednesday night, killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts. Davis had been under investigation since June 21 for allegedly opening fire on an...
EASTPOINTE, MI
MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit. The incident happened on southbound I-75 near Clay. MSP officials say the man reported hearing gunfire hit his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through his windshield, causing the glass to strike him. According to police, the man described the suspect vehicle as a black Charger. In addition to this, he described the suspect as a Black male who was hanging out of the rear passenger window and shooting at him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect vehicle continued to drive southbound on I-75. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Draco semi-automatic used in fatal ambush of Detroit cop: 'It's there to do carnage'

Ehmani Mack Davis was firing a Draco pistol with a 30-round magazine when he fatally shot a Detroit Police officer in the neck Wednesday night, the department's chief says. The semi-automatic weapon that killed Loren Courts, a 40-year-old married father of two, is imported from Romania by a Florida dealer and seen increasingly on city streets, authorities say.
DETROIT, MI
Man found dead in Detroit after wife's death at Southfield home

Southfield police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman whose husband was later found dead in Detroit. About 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 21000 block of Avon Lane for a death investigation. Initially, the lead on-scene investigator believed the deceased Southfield woman had passed from natural causes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
'This should be the line;' Detroit Police Chief, department 'reeling' after officer's fatal shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - James White said he's not angry, but focused. The Detroit Police chief spoke a day after one of the department's officers was shot and killed in the line of duty, while responding to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, the gunman, wielding a Draco Assault Rifle, shot out his window before shooting at the police cruiser below.
DETROIT, MI

