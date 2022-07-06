Amid sweltering heat, a Mid-South animal shelter is asking for help to buy A/C unit for their kennel, which lacks one

A washed-up boat on Ship Island could be a relic from recent hurricanes. In the distance are the ruins of Fort Massachusetts. Editor’s Note: John Branston has been thinking about Mississippi for a long while. What follows is his meditative exploration through what he calls, mostly fondly, the best “worst state” ever. You are encountering his musings in the form of a cover story, but these could just as easily fill a book. (The best stories defy categorization.) The moments that he shares here take place on the road, but you wouldn’t call this a travel story. John allows the unprettier parts to take up space, but neither is this another think-piece about the ills of Mississippi. It’s more like sitting in John’s passenger seat and listening as one of our best storytellers meanders through a state he’s been in conversation with for more than half his life. This is part four of a four-part series. Enjoy the ride.

