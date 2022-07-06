ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Amid sweltering heat, a Mid-South animal shelter is asking for help to buy A/C unit for their kennel, which lacks one

localmemphis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSENATOBIA, Miss — A Mid-South animal shelter needs help purchasing an air conditioning unit for one of their buildings, and they're asking for donations from the community. The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said Tuesday that they need as much as $15,000 to purchase a system, and...

www.localmemphis.com

actionnews5.com

Memphis Humane Society overwhelmed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Humane Society is now at capacity. The non-profit said they have been taking in a lot of animals, including strays and puppies and kittens from pets that have not been spayed or neutered. The shelter said it is unable to take in any extra...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
localmemphis.com

Why is MEM seeing so many canceled and delayed flights?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With weeks still ahead of summer travel, delays in connecting flights into and out of Memphis are becoming more of a hassle for travelers. One pilot said it’s up to airlines to recruit without basic benefits, to avoid a bare-bones crew. "Things happen," said flyer...
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

The Best “Worst State” Ever — Part Four

A washed-up boat on Ship Island could be a relic from recent hurricanes. In the distance are the ruins of Fort Massachusetts. Editor’s Note: John Branston has been thinking about Mississippi for a long while. What follows is his meditative exploration through what he calls, mostly fondly, the best “worst state” ever. You are encountering his musings in the form of a cover story, but these could just as easily fill a book. (The best stories defy categorization.) The moments that he shares here take place on the road, but you wouldn’t call this a travel story. John allows the unprettier parts to take up space, but neither is this another think-piece about the ills of Mississippi. It’s more like sitting in John’s passenger seat and listening as one of our best storytellers meanders through a state he’s been in conversation with for more than half his life. This is part four of a four-part series. Enjoy the ride.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

Memphis health advocates ramp up free HIV testing in community events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-area health advocates said they're heading out to more communities this summer and ramping up their HIV testing efforts to get more people to know their status or begin treatment. The area continues to lead the state in new HIV cases, and testing is one way...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven Alderman a big proponent of neighborhood parks

Neighborhood parks will always have a special place in William Jerome’s heart. He fell in love with his wife, Patti, at Phillip Leach Rotary Park in Southaven. His son, Patrick, learned to ride his bike at Central Park and became a civil engineer as a result of watching the large earth moving equipment at work when the park was being constructed.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Senatobia man

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren, of Senatobia. MBI officials said Warren is five feet and nine inches tall, 270 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. They said he was last seen wearing black...
SENATOBIA, MS
localmemphis.com

Officer expected to recover following Hickory Hill Square shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer has been shot after an armed party domestic call at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at 5932 Hickory Hill Square, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers were attempting to detain a male suspect when that suspect reportedly fired a shot that struck an officer, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police investigate possible kidnapping of Mississippi family of five after receiving ‘disturbing pictures’

Police are investigating after they received what they describe as “disturbing pictures of a family who had possibly been kidnapped.”. Shortly after 6:30 pm Thursday, Clarksdale Police report that they received the images. “Detectives spent the next couple of hours making calls, questioning last known associates, and checking a...
CLARKSDALE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Caretaker charged after woman left in hot car at Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caretaker was charged after being accused of leaving a woman in a hot car at Shelby Farms on the Fourth of July, police said. Police said caretaker Stephani Nunn, 23, is responsible for leaving the vulnerable adult in the vehicle without air conditioning while she went on a walk at […]
MEMPHIS, TN

