Locomotives & landscapes: Meeting mountain artist Stephen Shoemaker

…Showers with heavy rainfall and possibly an embedded thunderstorm. will impact much of Ashe County through 145 PM EDT…. At 1246 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of showers. with heavy rainfall and embedded isolated thunderstorms moving from. Johnson County TN into Ashe County NC. The activity is...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
UNION GROVE, N.C. – Union Groves Fire and Rescue reported a structure fire via Facebook on Saturday, July 9th. The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, Ebeneezer Fire Rescue, and The North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Forest Oaks Drive near Harmony Highway. Upon arrival, officials determined the...
It came as something of a mystery to us when Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson got on TV late last month to denounce “vigilantes” operating in the city at a hastily called 9 pm press conference. Since then more information has surfaced suggesting that three men — two...
LINVILLE, N.C. — A van plowed into a crowd of runners Thursday night at the start of The Bear race in Linville, troopers with the Highway Patrol said. A runner, later identified as 72-year-old Julie Holderness, of Winston-Salem, died, troopers said. Three other runners were seriously hurt. Their identities have not been released.
RALEIGH – Daniel Costner of Taylorsville stopped to get a drink, tried his luck on a new lottery game, and found himself the first winner of the game’s $100,000 prize, according to a NC Lottery Commission press release. “I was stunned,” Costner said. “I had to sit there...
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Strong afternoon storms in the North Carolina mountains have some families changing their plans for the holiday week. Parts of Caldwell County had more than one inch of rainfall Tuesday, and more is on the way for the rest of this week. Some families said...
HUDSON, NC (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Hudson Fire Department and Caldwell Emergency Services with assistance from Hudson Police Department will host a multi-agency live burn exercise at the old Throneburg Store, located at the intersection of Main Street (US Hwy 321-A) and Throneburg Avenue. Personnel...
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island. According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Fourth of July parade in one Burke County community is so big that more people come out to celebrate it than there are people who live in the town where it is held. The town of Glen Alpine, North Carolina -- west of Morganton...
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators are working to track down the person who shot down a man's drone in Burke County on Sunday. Dan Brand, a drone pilot certified by the FAA, was trying to get the perfect aerial shot of Burke County's mountains and sunset when someone opened fire.
LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One woman has died and additional four people were injured after a fatal collision before a race at Grandfather Mountain on Thursday night. State Troopers came to the parking lot of Chestnut Construction adjacent to US-221 after getting reports of a vehicle colliding with several pedestrians. Participants in the race and […]
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was found in Yadkin County late last month, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 29, deputies found a body, and it was then sent to the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and to be identified. The investigation is ongoing. […]
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Chopper 9 flew over the scene of a serious multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon near Mooresville in Iredell County. It appeared that a box truck, an SUV and a van were involved in the crash that happened before 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Coddle Creek Highway.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands of people were still without power as of 11 p.m. after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region. According to BrightRidge, just over 1,400 (down from more than 3,000) of its customers were without electricity. Around 1,000 Appalachian Power customers in Sullivan County were...
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A late-night crash on Monday in Carter County killed a Jonesborough man, according to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD). Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Highway 19-E at 11:08 p.m., where they found that a Toyota Corolla had crashed into Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, “causing extensive damage,” a news release […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died after being hit by two cars on Creek Ridge Road Monday night. According to Greensboro police, Travis Jamaine Coston, 39, of Statesville, was walking along Creek Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Monday, near Lynhaven Drive. He was hit by an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell.
STATESVILLE – Four Mooresville-area residents were among the 25 individuals arrested on felony drug charges in an undercover sting by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office over the last several months. The majority of the suspects have significant criminal histories, four are currently on probation, and one is a...
A search warrant executed by the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal narcotics from a Town of Wytheville residence. The search warrant stems from an ongoing criminal investigation that led special agents to the residence in the 400 block of Spiller Street on June 15, 2022. The task force seized more than 90 Fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine and a white powdery substance that is being tested to determine if it is Fentanyl.
Comments / 0