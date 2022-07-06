ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Locomotives & landscapes: Meeting mountain artist Stephen Shoemaker

WRAL
 3 days ago

www.wral.com

WBTV

N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
CONOVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

House Fire In Iredell County

UNION GROVE, N.C. – Union Groves Fire and Rescue reported a structure fire via Facebook on Saturday, July 9th. The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, Ebeneezer Fire Rescue, and The North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Forest Oaks Drive near Harmony Highway. Upon arrival, officials determined the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
Taylorsville Times

Alexander man wins $100,000

RALEIGH – Daniel Costner of Taylorsville stopped to get a drink, tried his luck on a new lottery game, and found himself the first winner of the game’s $100,000 prize, according to a NC Lottery Commission press release. “I was stunned,” Costner said. “I had to sit there...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Campers pack up and leave as storms loom in forecast

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Strong afternoon storms in the North Carolina mountains have some families changing their plans for the holiday week. Parts of Caldwell County had more than one inch of rainfall Tuesday, and more is on the way for the rest of this week. Some families said...
caldwelljournal.com

Multi-Agency Live Burn Exercise to Take Place in Hudson

HUDSON, NC (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Hudson Fire Department and Caldwell Emergency Services with assistance from Hudson Police Department will host a multi-agency live burn exercise at the old Throneburg Store, located at the intersection of Main Street (US Hwy 321-A) and Throneburg Avenue. Personnel...
live5news.com

Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island. According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.
my40.tv

Drone shot out of sky in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators are working to track down the person who shot down a man's drone in Burke County on Sunday. Dan Brand, a drone pilot certified by the FAA, was trying to get the perfect aerial shot of Burke County's mountains and sunset when someone opened fire.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
FOX8 News

Body found in Yadkin County, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was found in Yadkin County late last month, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 29, deputies found a body, and it was then sent to the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and to be identified. The investigation is ongoing. […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Storms result in power outages across the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands of people were still without power as of 11 p.m. after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region. According to BrightRidge, just over 1,400 (down from more than 3,000) of its customers were without electricity. Around 1,000 Appalachian Power customers in Sullivan County were...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Car crashes into church, killing Jonesborough man

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A late-night crash on Monday in Carter County killed a Jonesborough man, according to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD). Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Highway 19-E at 11:08 p.m., where they found that a Toyota Corolla had crashed into Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, “causing extensive damage,” a news release […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man dies after being struck by car, truck in NC, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died after being hit by two cars on Creek Ridge Road Monday night. According to Greensboro police, Travis Jamaine Coston, 39, of Statesville, was walking along Creek Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Monday, near Lynhaven Drive. He was hit by an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell.
GREENSBORO, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville residents among 25 arrested in Iredell drug sting

STATESVILLE – Four Mooresville-area residents were among the 25 individuals arrested on felony drug charges in an undercover sting by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office over the last several months. The majority of the suspects have significant criminal histories, four are currently on probation, and one is a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
pcpatriot.com

Claytor Lake Drug Task Force raid Wytheville residence

A search warrant executed by the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal narcotics from a Town of Wytheville residence. The search warrant stems from an ongoing criminal investigation that led special agents to the residence in the 400 block of Spiller Street on June 15, 2022. The task force seized more than 90 Fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine and a white powdery substance that is being tested to determine if it is Fentanyl.
WYTHEVILLE, VA

