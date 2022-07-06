ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Pa. man serving three life sentences seeks new trial in double homicide case

By John Beauge
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport man serving three life sentences for murder is using the Post-Conviction Relief Act in an attempt to get a new trial in a Lycoming County double homicide case. Joseph S. Coleman Jr., 41, cites an issue with the jury instructions and claims jurors were...

www.pennlive.com

