New ‘Loving and Inclusive’ Coffee Shop Opens on Grand Rapids’ West Side

5 acre home in Hamilton Schools 3 bedroom tri-level on 5 acres of woods looking to open field, and privacy. Enjoy those warm summer nights in your screened-in porch overlooking the spacious backyard complete with 2-story hip roof 18x24 barn with cement floor, electric and water. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances open to 2 separate dining areas. Enjoy views of your backyard from the window seat in the dining room bow window. Extra large living room is perfect for gatherings. All 3 bedrooms and the full bath are on the upper level. Walkout lower level is ready for you to finish it. Another full bath/laundry can be found on this level. It just needs the walls, ceiling and flooring installed. Fixtures are already there. Exclude tv in living room.

ALLEGAN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO