Grand Rapids, MI

New ‘Loving and Inclusive’ Coffee Shop Opens on Grand Rapids’ West Side

By Janna
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 3 days ago
A new café with a mission to create a loving and inclusive atmosphere and be a "positive light" is now open on the West Side of Grand Rapids. Eden Café is located at 1034 Bridge St. NW. The new coffee shop opened for business earlier this week...

