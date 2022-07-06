KFDX anchors to begin battle for blood donations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Blood centers like the Texas Blood Institute are still trying to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Schaffner, an Account Consultant with TBI, said the summer months are when blood donations are needed the most.

“It being summertime, it’s always hard to get donors to come out because everyone is on vacation or doing their own thing,” Schaffner said. “So we also encourage people to come out in the summertime. That’s the most needed time. There are more travel people out on boats, so more accidents, unfortunately, are happening.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many blood drives had to be canceled due to local guidelines and shelter-in-place orders. But, those drives are the largest source of blood supply.

“We rely heavily on our bus as a way to be able to get to those locations through this process, to be able to get the blood needed for our local patients and community,” Schaffner said.

Slowly but surely, blood drives are returning. But here at KFDX, KJLT, and Texoma’s Homepage, we want to help in that process.

Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter are facing off against Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville to see who can get the most blood donors.

It’s Team A.M. versus Team P.M. in this “Blood Battle”, and it’s all to rally the community to help those desperately in need of blood.

And, the friendly trash-talking has already begun.

“Team Jaron and Carney are the best ones,” Morning Anchor Carney Porter said. “Sorry, Lauren and Darrell, no offense. Love you both. But gotta get those votes. It’s Team Morning vs. Team Evening.”

Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville, on the other hand, are confident the night crew will be victorious.

“We are really excited to be able to help the Texas Blood Institute refill their supplies,” they said. “We are also really excited though to be able to beat the morning crew.”

So, will it be Jaron, Carney, and the Early Birds of the morning team or will Darrell, Lauren, and the Night Owls of the evening team come out on top?

At the end of the day, what’s really important is the good this friendly competition does for our community.

“To bring everyone together and emphasize what a good cause it is and bring a little fun into the mix that’s what blood battle is really all about,” Carney Porter said.

