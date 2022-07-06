ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

KFDX anchors to begin battle for blood donations

By Andrea Aguilar, Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsQeL_0gWydguW00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Blood centers like the Texas Blood Institute are still trying to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Schaffner, an Account Consultant with TBI, said the summer months are when blood donations are needed the most.

“It being summertime, it’s always hard to get donors to come out because everyone is on vacation or doing their own thing,” Schaffner said. “So we also encourage people to come out in the summertime. That’s the most needed time. There are more travel people out on boats, so more accidents, unfortunately, are happening.”

HEAT ADVISORY: When will we see a drop in 100-degree temps in Texoma?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many blood drives had to be canceled due to local guidelines and shelter-in-place orders. But, those drives are the largest source of blood supply.

“We rely heavily on our bus as a way to be able to get to those locations through this process, to be able to get the blood needed for our local patients and community,” Schaffner said.

Slowly but surely, blood drives are returning. But here at KFDX, KJLT, and Texoma’s Homepage, we want to help in that process.

Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter are facing off against Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville to see who can get the most blood donors.

It’s Team A.M. versus Team P.M. in this “Blood Battle”, and it’s all to rally the community to help those desperately in need of blood.

And, the friendly trash-talking has already begun.

LOCAL NEWS: Wichita Falls arcade makes a major move

“Team Jaron and Carney are the best ones,” Morning Anchor Carney Porter said. “Sorry, Lauren and Darrell, no offense. Love you both. But gotta get those votes. It’s Team Morning vs. Team Evening.”

Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville, on the other hand, are confident the night crew will be victorious.

“We are really excited to be able to help the Texas Blood Institute refill their supplies,” they said. “We are also really excited though to be able to beat the morning crew.”

So, will it be Jaron, Carney, and the Early Birds of the morning team or will Darrell, Lauren, and the Night Owls of the evening team come out on top?

At the end of the day, what’s really important is the good this friendly competition does for our community.

LOCAL NEWS: Skeletal remains found in Wichita Falls home

“To bring everyone together and emphasize what a good cause it is and bring a little fun into the mix that’s what blood battle is really all about,” Carney Porter said.

For details on how you can donate to the Texas Blood Institute, visit their Facebook page .

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as this Blood Battle rages on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Doctors debunk myth of hookah being safer than vaping

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Following the ban on Juul vaping products, then the FDA temporarily suspending the order, a new study is looking into whether doing hookah is safer, and experts are sharing the differences. “Once you start smoking hookah at a young age we found out in the...
HEALTH
newschannel6now.com

Three Wichita Falls women to host Bans Off Our Bodies rally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Ban Off Our Bodies rally is set to take place Saturday in downtown Wichita Falls. It follows the abortion ban in Texas and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Cristin Martin, Chelsea Streeter and Liv Sage are the three organizers of the rally and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Blood Donors#Anchors#The Texas Blood Institute#Kjlt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
kswo.com

Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A silver alert was issued for 84-year-old Margie Pickens on June 15th. The Oklahoma City Metro search and rescue will conduct another search party the weekend of July 16th, and they are asking the community for their help. That Search and Rescue team said Pickens’ last...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texas Prepares for New Mental Health Hotline Number

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be making it easier for anyone struggling in a crisis to get the help they need. Starting on July 16th, you’ll only have to dial 988 to get the help you need, instead of remembering the full 10 digits. Being highly memorable and similar […]
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Storm chances return Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we have more heat advisories across Texoma. Thursday, we will have a high of 108 with heat index values reaching up to 112. Thursday night, we will have a low of 79 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy