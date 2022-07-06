ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After 100-mph Metairie crash claims life of New Orleans woman, driver booked with vehicular homicide

By MICHELLE HUNTER
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Tammany Parish man had narcotics in his system and was driving more than 100 mph when he barreled through an intersection on Causeway Boulevard in Metairie, causing a four-car crash that ultimately claimed the life of a 75-year-old New Orleans woman, authorities said. Sean Bennett, 26, of...

www.nola.com

Comments / 8

Manuel Ochoa
3d ago

That is such tragic news!!! This is one of the main reasons drugs are the cancer of our society, especially when an innocent person gets kills by a drug user. My prayers and condolences go to the family and friends of Mrs. Garnett. May she rest in peace.... 😔😔😔🙏🙏🙏

Reply
14
President Evil
3d ago

drugs addicts criminals always used mental illness for an excuse to get away with murder, lock him up for good before he kills someone else

Reply(2)
12
doshee
3d ago

You never know if you are coming home when you go somewhere ! So sorry this happen to a good person 🙏

Reply
8
Related
theadvocate.com

Two people killed in Friday night crash in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Two armed suspects followed woman home, tried to carjack her car in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — An attempted carjacking happened in Metairie on Friday night around 11:15 p.m., two males with guns confronted two victims and demanded their vehicle and the victim's purse. However according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, whenever the two suspects tried to take the vehicle on the 200...
WDSU

Altercation in Slidell turns to shooting, leaving one man injured

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have reported that an altercation between three Slidell men on Thursday morning left a man injured with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of 10th Street. According to the Slidell Police Department, officers responded to a call early Thursday morning about a shooting....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Louisiana#Vehicular Homicide#Traffic Accident#Sun#Nissan
WLOX

Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs leaves two dead

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, authorities responded to a vehicle fire following a multi-car crash in Ocean Springs. The incident occurred in front of Raising Cane’s eastbound on Highway 90. New Orleans residents Mary, 52, and Elizabeth Kelley, 54, were both found deceased at the scene.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
fox8live.com

Warehouse District security guard shoots armed car burglar, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man seen burglarizing cars at a Warehouse District apartment building was shot by a security guard that he attempted to pull a gun on, New Orleans police said Saturday (July 9). The NOPD provided no information on the suspect’s identity, age or condition, but said...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Indiana man pleads guilty in 2021 Assumption Parish fatal crash

A 25-year-old Pierre Part man, originally from Indiana, pled guilty to charges connected to a 2021 Assumption Parish crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Kole Bahry of Plattenville. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, Dean Putz Jr. pled guilty as charged to negligent homicide,...
fox8live.com

Carjacking unfolds as crew film commercial in Bayou St. John neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just after 4 p.m. Thursday (July 7), a film crew was making a commercial in the 2900 block of Grand Route St. John. Two armed security guards were on site, but it still didn’t stop three suspects from carjacking a female crew member. “Middle of...
WDSU

Shooting in Gray left one injured

GRAY, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a shooting occurred Thursday night on the 3100 block of West Park Avenue that injured one person. Deputies responded to a call that a shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday. However, when the deputies arrived, they could not find the victim at the scene, but they could locate evidence that verified a shooting did occur.
GRAY, LA
WDSU

The 40-year-anniversary of Pan Am Flight 759 that crashed in Kenner

July 9, 2022 marks 40 years since Pan Am Flight 759 crashed. It was caused by microburst-induced wind shear, and it killed over 150 people. Winds from a storm off the ENE side of the East/West Runway hit the ground and forced air up. Then the plane hit the downburst winds, and the plane crashed to the ground. It took about a minute from take-off to the crash.
KENNER, LA
WGNO

NOPD: Four armed robberies in 24 hours across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple armed robberies across the metro. According to the police, two of the incidents happened at local businesses. Police began investigating the first armed robbery early Thursday morning at a Walgreens in Freret. According to NOPD, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Shooting at Gray business leaves one injured

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in solving a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of West Park Ave in Gray, at a local business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Park Ave shortly after 11pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in reference to reports of a subject being shot at a local business. When the Patrol Deputies arrived, they learned that the alleged victim was removed from the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival but deputies did locate evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was brought to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to an out of area hospital for further medical treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy