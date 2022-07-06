After 100-mph Metairie crash claims life of New Orleans woman, driver booked with vehicular homicide
By MICHELLE HUNTER
NOLA.com
3 days ago
A St. Tammany Parish man had narcotics in his system and was driving more than 100 mph when he barreled through an intersection on Causeway Boulevard in Metairie, causing a four-car crash that ultimately claimed the life of a 75-year-old New Orleans woman, authorities said. Sean Bennett, 26, of...
Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night. According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on LA Hwy 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish.
METAIRIE, La. — An attempted carjacking happened in Metairie on Friday night around 11:15 p.m., two males with guns confronted two victims and demanded their vehicle and the victim's purse. However according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, whenever the two suspects tried to take the vehicle on the 200...
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have reported that an altercation between three Slidell men on Thursday morning left a man injured with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of 10th Street. According to the Slidell Police Department, officers responded to a call early Thursday morning about a shooting....
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department reports that there was a shooting on Saturday morning on the 1900 block of Frenchmen Street in the Seventh Ward. Initial reports show that a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two investigations are underway in New Orleans after a shooting in the Warehouse District and another on Frenchman Street left two people injured on Saturday morning. The New Orleans Police Department reports that the first shooting happened around 4:30 when police say a male, whose age...
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, authorities responded to a vehicle fire following a multi-car crash in Ocean Springs. The incident occurred in front of Raising Cane’s eastbound on Highway 90. New Orleans residents Mary, 52, and Elizabeth Kelley, 54, were both found deceased at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man seen burglarizing cars at a Warehouse District apartment building was shot by a security guard that he attempted to pull a gun on, New Orleans police said Saturday (July 9). The NOPD provided no information on the suspect’s identity, age or condition, but said...
New Orleans, LA – According to the New Orleans Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday. It happened in the 3400 block of Johnny Jackson Jr Boulevard. New Orleans Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found one adult female...
A 25-year-old Pierre Part man, originally from Indiana, pled guilty to charges connected to a 2021 Assumption Parish crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Kole Bahry of Plattenville. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, Dean Putz Jr. pled guilty as charged to negligent homicide,...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Detectives began investigating a Gentilly Woods shooting that left one person injured on Friday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a female victim was taken to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to her body. The victim’s age and severity of her injuries were unclear in the early reports of the incident.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just after 4 p.m. Thursday (July 7), a film crew was making a commercial in the 2900 block of Grand Route St. John. Two armed security guards were on site, but it still didn’t stop three suspects from carjacking a female crew member. “Middle of...
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A total of three vehicles were involved in an accident that took place around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the chief of the Prairieville Fire Department. The accident happened on Airline Highway at Duplessis Road. An Acadian ambulance was also involved in the crash, as...
GRAY, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a shooting occurred Thursday night on the 3100 block of West Park Avenue that injured one person. Deputies responded to a call that a shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday. However, when the deputies arrived, they could not find the victim at the scene, but they could locate evidence that verified a shooting did occur.
July 9, 2022 marks 40 years since Pan Am Flight 759 crashed. It was caused by microburst-induced wind shear, and it killed over 150 people. Winds from a storm off the ENE side of the East/West Runway hit the ground and forced air up. Then the plane hit the downburst winds, and the plane crashed to the ground. It took about a minute from take-off to the crash.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple armed robberies across the metro. According to the police, two of the incidents happened at local businesses. Police began investigating the first armed robbery early Thursday morning at a Walgreens in Freret. According to NOPD, the...
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in solving a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of West Park Ave in Gray, at a local business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Park Ave shortly after 11pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in reference to reports of a subject being shot at a local business. When the Patrol Deputies arrived, they learned that the alleged victim was removed from the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival but deputies did locate evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was brought to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to an out of area hospital for further medical treatment.
