The high school football season is only weeks away, but for many players they are already preparing for the next step in their athletic career. Draylon Rigsby will be a senior at Woodville High School this year and is a 6’03” 290 pound defensive lineman for the Eagles, but he will be continuing his football journey in Lubbock, Texas in 2023 as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

WOODVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO