Living Local: Plymouth, Civil War history

We're highlighting a different place in Eastern North Carolina every weekday during our afternoon newscasts.

Plymouth has a fascinating history, including its role in the Civil War.

Plymouth has a fascinating history, including its role in the Civil War. Located on the Roanoke River, Plymouth features a lighthouse that represents a lot of history in North Carolina.

Summer Ventures: Roanoke River Lighthouse, CSS Albemarle

While this lighthouse tells the story of this once-bustling port town, back in 1864, Plymouth was the home of the final Confederate victory in the Civil War at the Battle of Plymouth. As a member of the Washington County Historical Society, Jimmy Hardison helps run the Port o’ Plymouth Museum . He said about a 2,500 federalists occupied Plymouth from 1862-1864.

“The main purpose was trying to get to the Wilmington railroad. That was the lifeline of the South, pretty much take control. All the troops, disbursements and supplies to the army, from Wilmington all the way to Richmond, Virginia,” Hardison said.

Hardison said that ultimately led to the Battle of Plymouth when the CSS Albemarle was actually able to sink the USS Southfield, resulting in a Confederate victory. Hardison said it’s important to remember the history that happened here as it is a huge part of the town and its culture.

