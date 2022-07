STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County has quickly grown because of erratic winds and is estimated at 2,100 acres. Campers in Middle Canyon are being evacuated, and the fire is burning 4 miles from the Salt Lake County line.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO