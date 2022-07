KPRC 2 is welcoming a new reporter to the family. Bryce Newberry has made the move from Austin to Houston and has already hit the ground running. Fascinated by his summer camp counselor who went to college to become a “news anchor,” Bryce had no idea what news anchors did so he began to watch the news religiously. His parents had to put a stop to his news watching binge, because of the content he would be exposed to at night.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO