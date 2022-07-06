Weak cold front to finally hit Arkansas this weekend | Forecast July 6

Little Rock reached the mid 90s before 11 AM today. It will get up to 101° this afternoon with a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The Heat Index will get up to and possibly over 110°, so an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM.
New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Friday shows that the number of hospitalizations topped 300 for the first time since March while the number of new cases stood at 1,500 for a third consecutive day.
RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
(Burn ban map for Arkansas) As the summer heat and lack of rain continues, several counties in north central Arkansas have issued burn bans. Due to the dry conditions, burn bans have been issued in Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties along with the city of Salesville. (Wildfire danger...
HAZEN — Swollen rivers in central and east Arkansas may have slowed the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s new carp control team from reaching their potential so far this year, but they haven’t stopped their drive. Since October, two AGFC netting crews have been on the water every day conditions would allow, and have pulled nearly 41,000 pounds of invasive carp from the White and Arkansas rivers.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said black bears are on the move this summer. According to MDWFP, summertime brings on increased activity in the life of bears for two main reasons: Mid-summer is breeding season, and male bears roam larger areas than normal in search […]
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas have seen a steady decline over the past few weeks, but AAA officials said that could soon change. AAA officials reported Thursday that the statewide average gas price dropped to $4.33 per gallon. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.30 per gallon. Officials...
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Summer has arrived, and it has been in full force. When it's blazing hot outside, most people try to stay indoors. Some people, such as firefighters, cannot though, because their jobs require them to go out and fight the blazes. The first responders have to wear...
LITTLE ROCK – Today I am going to tell the story of an Arkansas State Trooper who put his own safety at risk to serve and protect a driver through a good deed that a Weather Channel reporter videotaped and posted online. The trooper’s action was business as usual...
Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With Arkansas seeing its largest weekly decrease in gas prices this year, long lines are forming at some gas stations in central Arkansas. It's for a good reason, as drivers in the state are currently paying an average of $4.30 a gallon. In some places,...
COVID-19 cases rose in four of five South Arkansas counties on Friday, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Health. One additional death was reported in Union County, raising its pandemic death toll to 183. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,658. Total Active Cases: 104, up...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday’s COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed the daily new case count spiking after the long holiday weekend. The ADH data showed 2,397 new cases, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 871,467. That one-day new case increase is the largest jump seen in Arkansas since February 8.
The numbers of a common, damaging pest in Arkansas row crops have surged in the last several weeks. Bollworms, a moth caterpillar, are typically found in cotton, soybean and corn crops. The insect emerges as a moth in mid-May and then spreads its larva onto crops, according to farmprogress.com. Hungry bollworms can damage soybean pods, corn ears and cotton bolls and squares.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases of COVID-19 in the state have climbed past 13,000, with that number not having been at that level since February 15 of this year. The ADH reported Thursday that Arkansas currently has 13,270...
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says experts disagree strongly about whether ivory-billed woodpeckers are extinct, and it's putting off a final decision on the question to review information. The bird with a 30-inch wingspan and a high, nasal call was among 23 animals the agency...
The Louisiana State Police have reported that the I-55 northbound exit to Louisiana Highway 442 (Exit 36) is was closed due to a crash. It is now open and resuming normal operations.
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas farmers have seen a rise in the numbers of a common pest that is known for damaging row crops. Bollworms are categorized as a type of moth caterpillar and are usually found in crops such as cotton, soybean and corn. The pest first emerges as...
Airlines have been dealing with the summer travel blues as staffing shortages, flight delays, and cancellations have been an ongoing problem nationwide. And one major airline facing this predicament is suspending flights at airports in Arizona and Arkansas beginning in the fall. United Airlines announced flights connecting Houston and Texarkana,...
