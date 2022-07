MOSES LAKE - Officials say a man staying at the Oasis Motel in Moses Lake was busted by police on Thursday for trafficking of a child. Moses Lake Major Crimes Detectives arrested 54-year-old Stephen Hosszu. Authorities found Hosszu on social media after he allegedly engaged in conversations with others admitting that had molested a 4-year-old child several times. Police say Hosszu offered to bring the child to other men so they could molest the would-be victim together. Hosszu also told his contacts that he had access to another younger child that he was planning to experiment with soon.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO