Sun Prairie, WI

How 2 in-state recruits navigated through college football camps, including Wisconsin's

By By Jake Kocorowski Wisconsin State Journal
 3 days ago

SUN PRAIRIE — Jerry Kaminski is in control.

The Sun Prairie East quarterback sets up in a shotgun look, awaiting a snap several yards in front of him on a hot June 24 afternoon. He shows composure and confidence in directing players through the various routes they run, offering either constructive feedback or praise depending upon the result, whether a poor throw, drop or good route.

“Good catch,” he says after one reception.

Kaminski, by all means, displays command of what takes place during this time. One area where the previously uncommitted recruit does not hold all the cards is on the recruiting trail.

He, like many other high school players wanting a shot to play at the college level, take part in various schools’ camps to show their mettle in hopes of receiving interest. Kaminski and Hudson defensive lineman Will McDonald both recently participated in sessions held by the University of Wisconsin as they continued to navigate through their recruiting journeys.

These aren’t the only camps the two have been slated to participate in. McDonald, younger brother of UW defensive end Cade McDonald, journeyed to Madison and Iowa. He also participated in one Badgers camp in 2021.

“I attend the camps to get exposure and get in front of schools I am interested in,” Will McDonald said. “With that being said, I get a lot of great coaching and reps with great competition. The end goal is to be offered (a scholarship) by that school.”

Kaminski also traveled to Northern Illinois and Kansas last month. He, like McDonald, hopes to impress those programs, along with improving during the events and forming new bonds with other players.

“I attend the camps to one, obviously get recruited and show these coaches what I can do, but also to get better and meet some new people,” Kaminski said. “I’m obviously going to get better. It would be a waste of my time if I was going to be getting worse, so I’m going to get better, and also meeting new people and some new friends.

“The relationships you build through football are unbreakable. I’ve met so many new people, it’s been awesome.”

Gone campin’

The recruiting trail for the UW program does not only include players taking unofficial or official visits during the summer.

UW was scheduled to host six camps in June, according to UWcamps.com. Five were designated for grades 9-12. Two were set up as specialist camps for long snappers, kickers and punters, while three were designated as “all position showcase.”

The showcase camps cost $80 per session, the specialists camps are $200, but it’s not just the fees to attend that recruits needed to pay for. Branden McDonald, father to Cade and Will, laid out the potential expenses of hotels, increased gas prices and food.

“We’re not going to the ones down south,” Branden McDonald said. “We’re not flying anywhere or doing anything crazy, but I’d say Iowa is going to be $300-plus, and Wisconsin will definitely be $300-plus as well.”

Brian Kaminski, Jerry’s father and football coach at Sun Prairie East, did not disclose financial costs, but he estimated in late May that Jerry had attended seven or eight camps before June’s busy schedule. He also described an “endless” amount of hours put in.

His son also crossed state borders, training on some Sundays with Jeff Christensen at Throw It Deep, a group that trains quarterbacks and wide receivers within Chicagoland and Arizona. The elder Kaminski noted how Christensen has coached Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jerry participates in a 7-on-7 team out of Chicago called Boom Football, and he also performed well during the Elite 11 regional, an annual series of events that features some of the nation’s best prep quarterbacks, earlier this spring in Ohio.

Brian Kaminski has helped guide his players through the years during their recruitment, and he now is doing the same for his son.

“It’s fun, it’s frustrating, it’s exciting, all those things into one deal, and you’re hoping it culminates into a great event at the end here,” Brian Kaminski said. “The nice thing about camps now and stuff like that is a lot of them are one day. Back when I was growing up, a lot of those were three-day camps and $400, or whatever it is. Now you can get to these camps for one day and really only spend about $45, $50.

“So that helps out a little bit, but as a parent, I think we’re willing to make sacrifices so our young people in our lives can be as successful as we can, and we’ll continue to try to do that.”

Camp activities ... and feedback received

Will McDonald took part in UW’s June 13 camp, which he thought went “really good” despite needing to bypass most of the testing drills such as the 40-yard dash and shuttle run due to inclement weather. He received the most feedback from defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, though he also spoke to coach Paul Chryst a bit at the end of camp.

“They liked the aggression and the athleticism, but technique-wise, I needed definitely some work with my hands placement-wise,” McDonald said. “As for what they kind of wanted to see, they kind of just wanted to see everything. They wanted me pass rushing at a three-(technique on the defensive line), they wanted me at a five-(technique), kind of all over the board just to show that I was versatile.

“They wanted to see a lot of the run stuff as well. So the planks drill, when it’s a 1-on-1 versus the o-line, and you basically just push as hard as you can to see who’s stronger and who has better leverage and all that.”

Kaminski received the opportunity to work with new UW offensive coordinator Bobby Engram during UW’s June 2 camp, which included testing and quarterback drills.

“We worked a lot on a five-step drop and some play-action stuff and throwing on the run,” Kaminski said. “And then after that, we went and threw routes on air, and then we did a couple of 1-on-1s, and then we were out of there.”

Will McDonald, whose older brother Cade received a scholarship offer after a camp in 2019, expects more contact with UW.

“They talked about getting me back on campus and visiting, and then getting to the games this year, obviously,” he said. “I’d be there anyway because of my brother but inviting me down there.”

Kaminski said he received “good” feedback from Engram at the camp, but his assessment of where he stood with the three FBS schools June 18 demonstrates the uncertain nature of recruiting.

“(Northern Illinois) said they really liked me and that I was high up on their board, and then they were going to see me the next day at Wisconsin as well,” he said. “And we were going to continue to talk there, but then they had one offer out for a quarterback, and he committed that morning, so that sucked.

“Then Wisconsin, they have a kid from South Dakota (2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who recently committed to Washington) pretty high on their board, so they’re waiting to see what he does, and then I’m gonna be talking to them a little bit more. Then Kansas, I’m pretty high on their board right now, and they have another camp the 24th, and then after that, they’re really gonna let me know where I stand with everything.”

He tried to keep a positive attitude.

“I’m just trying to control what I can control really, and just keep getting better,” Kaminski said. “Really, just every team that passes on me that they’re gonna see when I’m in college that they missed out, so that’s really my mindset going through this.”

Opportunities abound for the two soon-to-be high school seniors. Another athletic opportunity may win out, while the other recently committed to play football elsewhere.

McDonald previously tweeted Power Five offers from Iowa State and Kansas, along with FBS programs Akron, Army, Kent State and Northern Illinois. He also was named an All-American by USA Lacrosse, and he holds 20 Division I offers in that sport, including from Ohio State and Virginia.

“We kind of talk a lot in our family about you setting yourself up for 40 years and not four,” Branden McDonald said. “And if that means you get to play sports in college and do what you love, that’s awesome.

“But I just want them to land where they have, No. 1, academic opportunities that get them to where they want to be, and Will’s thinking about engineering as well. You just want them to be in a place where they’re happy and have some fun and do the right things for them.”

Two days after that throwing session with friends, Kaminski announced his decision to commit to FCS program North Dakota. He expressed his gratitude to his friends and various coaches.

But the first people he thanked in his June 26 tweet were his parents.

“I am so grateful for all the sacrifices you guys made to help make my dreams possible,” Kaminski wrote. “It’s a special feeling being able to play for my father in high school. You were the first person to ever believe in me and I will forever appreciate that.

“I am grateful for all of the lessons you have taught me about the game and the special memories created.”

