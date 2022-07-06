ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD attempting to ID suspects who stole vehicle with child inside

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are attempting to identify two people suspected of stealing a vehicle with a child inside last week.

Officers responded to a disturbance call near E. 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. The call was later updated that a vehicle was stolen from the location with a child inside.

When officers arrived on scene they contacted the mother of the victim who stated she went inside the business and left her vehicle running and unlocked with her 4-year-old child inside.

While inside the unknown suspects drove off with her vehicle.

Soon after officers arrived on scene they received information that Raytown police had located the child at an intersection in their city, but the vehicle was not there.

No injuries reported. The vehicle was recovered later in Raytown.

If you can identify either suspect or you have any information, please contact detectives at 816-234-5230.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qieGD_0gWyYI1Z00
Detectives are attempting to identity the pictured suspects in regard to a kidnapping/stolen vehicle which occurred on 6/28 at 6:35pm at 7700 E 87th Street.

